The Essex Middle River Civic Council hosted a forum between candidates for Dundalk’s District 7 County Council seat at Mount Carmel High School.Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Democratic challenger Justin Holliday and Libertarian Doug Stanley took their seats in front of dozens in attendance.

Republican incumbent Todd Crandell was not able to attend the forum, as it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 moments before the event began.