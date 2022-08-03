MSDE Logo

The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announced that its Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) has awarded a two-year, $1.6 million grant to the University of Maryland College of Education to study methods for improving MSDE DORS’ Pre-Employment Transition Services program.

MSDE’s Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) works with students, families and partner organizations to prepare students for employment while promoting a seamless transition from school to adult life.