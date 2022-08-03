The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announced that its Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) has awarded a two-year, $1.6 million grant to the University of Maryland College of Education to study methods for improving MSDE DORS’ Pre-Employment Transition Services program.
MSDE’s Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) works with students, families and partner organizations to prepare students for employment while promoting a seamless transition from school to adult life.
According to research cited by MSDE, early access to career planning and exploration increases the likelihood that students will leave school more prepared and confident of their career interests and skills needed to enter the workforce.
MSDE announced the partnership and grant award in a statement released on July 28.
“Partnerships like this are critical to creating inclusive organizations and companies,” University of Maryland President Darryll Pines said according to an MSDE release.
“Individuals with different abilities can contribute to the workforce in a variety of ways, and tapping into the College of Education’s expertise in this way marks a significant step forward.”
Likewise, UM College of Education’s Kimberly Griffin lauded the school’s Center for Transition and Career Innovation.
“I am proud of CTCI’s leadership and innovative scholarship supporting workforce development for students with disabilities,” said Griffin, who serves as dean of the UM College of Education. “This work is a core part of our College’s commitment to promoting equity in education and society, and we are excited about the opportunity to work and learn alongside our MSDE partners.”
The $1.6 million grant will enable the College’s Center for Transition and Career Innovation – abbreviated CTCI – to study the “effectiveness of current Pre-ETS case management methods with the goal of developing new practices to improve information delivery and communication to parents and school systems.” These new practices, according to MSDE, will focus on improving outreach and information-gathering methodology.
A portion of MSDE’s Elementary, Secondary School Emergency Relief monies will fund this initiative, the department said.
“The opportunity to work in partnership with the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) showcases Maryland’s collaborative resolve to affect policies and processes that aim to improve services for students with disabilities and their lives after exiting school,” said CTCI Director Christy H. Stuart.
Students eligible for the Pre-ETS program must be between the ages of 14 and 21 and receive educational services through an Individualized Education Program, a 504 plan or for a documented disability.
“The Maryland State Department of Education is committed to ensuring a bright future for every child and supporting full community participation for individuals with disabilities. We are looking forward to collaborating with the University of Maryland College’s Center for Transition and Career Innovation of Education as we seek and implement evidence-based practices to enhance employment transition services for Maryland students,” Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury said.
“This partnership will enable us to explore best-in-class strategies to effectively reach, engage and better serve our students, parents and local education agencies. The focus of this program is to establish a model for assessing and delivering comprehensive services that prepare our students for success.”
The MSDE Division of Rehabilitation Services offers programs and services that help people with disabilities secure gainful employment. To learn more, visit dors.maryland.gov.