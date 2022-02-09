Two Dundalk educators are among seven Baltimore County Public Schools educators who were selected to serve as staff developers in a set of nationwide summer workshops for a college and career readiness program.
Jessica Cuozzo, who coordinates the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program at Dundalk Middle School, will join Erica Franklin, Holabird Middle School’s AVID coordinator, to run summer workshops for a nationwide audience of educators involved in the program, according to a press release from BCPS.
AVID is a nonprofit college readiness program designed to prepare students for college and their professional life through a “more equitable, student-centered approach,” according to the release. Students who participate in AVID are “in the academic middle,” when they are selected for the program, but “have higher attendance rates, and enter advanced courses at a faster pace than their non-AVID peers,” the release says.
Cuozzo, Franklin and the other national staff developers for the AVID program will lead courses during the annual AVID Summer Institutes, a professional learning event where educators meet and learn the latest in AVID strategies. The programs take place both online and in a dozen U.S. cities, for three days in each city.
Cuozzo will facilitate a professional learning workshop on teaching AVID digitally, and another on “Learning and AVID for Instructional Coaches and Elective Teachers.” Franklin will host a seminar on running the AVID program for students in grades 3 to 6.
This year’s group of seven BCPS educators serving as staff developers is the largest from the county in a single year, according to the release.
Also selected to be a national staff developer as a “master practitioner of the AVID College Readiness System,” Pikesville High School AVID elective teacher Lauren LaPorta will run a workshop on “Fostering an Equitable and Engaging Culture in Classrooms” during the summer sessions. Her Panther colleague, Christal Higgins, will teach “Transforming Literacy Through Content-Area Reading” at the institutes.
Michael Barberesi, the county school system’s college and career readiness supervisor and AVID district director, will teach “New AVID Site Leaders,” Lesley Beavers, BCPS’s AVID Title I resource teacher, will teach “AVID Implementation – Foundations of Instruction,” and Sara Mullin, another AVID resource teacher for BCPS, will teach “Computer Science for the Content Classroom-Combined” and “AVID — Science.”
“Having seven AVID National Staff Developers in BCPS will ensure that our professional learning is delivered by high-caliber educators who have access to the most up-to-date strategies and resources,” Heather Wooldridge, BCPS’s coordinator of College and Career Readiness. “It also means that we can offer in-district two-day paths trainings at cost. This means we can provide a multitude of opportunities for BCPS staff to become AVID Center Trained certified through our own professional learning system.”
The summer institutes will run between June and August this year.