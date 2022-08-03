DUNDALK — Panagiotis Fafalios, a recent graduate of Dundalk High School and incoming first-year student at Johns Hopkins University, has been recognized with an academic scholarship from Dunkin’ Donuts.
In partnership with Scholarship America, Dunkin’ Donuts awarded 40 students throughout the DMV region with a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school of their choice in fall 2022. Dunkin’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program accommodates current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors who were selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills and overall commitment to their school and local community.
Fafalios will be studying economics at Johns Hopkins University. Fafalios worked as a Baltimore County IT Summer Technician, chair of the Infrastructure Committee for Baltimore County Student Councils, Maryland Center of School Safety Student Focus Group Legislative Member, and a Maryland Association of Student Councils Finance Committee Member. At Dundalk High School, Fafalios was recognized as Morgan Stanley Jumpstart Finance Scholar, Hodson Trust Scholar, Kessler Scholar and served as the National Honor Society Co-President. Fafalios also played on varsity tennis and badminton teams.
Scholarship America, founded in 1958, supports 13,000 scholarship and education assistance programs across the nation and around the world.