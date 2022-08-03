DUNDALK — Panagiotis Fafalios, a recent graduate of Dundalk High School and incoming first-year student at Johns Hopkins University, has been recognized with an academic scholarship from Dunkin’ Donuts.

In partnership with Scholarship America, Dunkin’ Donuts awarded 40 students throughout the DMV region with a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school of their choice in fall 2022. Dunkin’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program accommodates current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors who were selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills and overall commitment to their school and local community.