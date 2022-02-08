A Dundalk native recently completed an "intensive" 10-week training program to become a member of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, according to a press release from the Navy's community outreach team.
Navy Fireman Apprentice William Kelly, who graduated from Dundalk High School in 2019, now serves as a ceremonial guardsman for the Navy, according to the release.
The appointment comes just four months after Kelly started his service with the Navy.
"I joined the Navy to be a part of something bigger than myself and to better myself as a person in every aspect possible," Kelly said in the release. “I wanted to serve my country and make my family proud.”
The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is the official honor guard of the U.S. Navy, and is based at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. It represents the Navy in ceremonies such as presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.
The guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party. The drill team is the guard's marching unit, casket bearers carry past naval service members to their final resting ground, and the firing party renders the 21-gun salute during every Navy funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.
Sailors of the ceremonial guard are "hand selected" while they are attending boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill., according to the release.
Kelly said in the release that he is "proud of getting chosen" for the post, and will "keep striving for perfection more and more every day,"