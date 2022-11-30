Rebecca Hammond, a CPA and tax professional for 11 years currently with KatzAbosch, has been appointed to Maryland CASA’s Board of Directors in October 2022.
At KatzAbosch, Hammond assists clients in complying with tax laws while also providing financial, retirement, and estate planning services.
“I work to ensure that every aspect of a client’s life is taken into consideration when making financial recommendations,” Hammond said.
Hammond’s goal in joining Maryland CASA is to contribute to the organization as a whole and assist in increasing efficiency as well as maximizing the organization’s reach across the state so that they can assist as many children living in foster care as possible. Hammond, who experienced the foster care system first-hand as a child, understands the struggles children and youth in foster care face.
“Maryland CASA allows me to utilize my accounting knowledge for the growth of the organization as well as contribute to enriching the lives of children and youth living under court protection all across the state of Maryland. This is a mission that has always been close to my heart,” she said.
“The Maryland CASA Board is excited to be adding Rebecca’s experience and expertise to our Board,” said Jacqueline Bowie, Maryland CASA’s Board President. “We look forward to working together in support of our mission.”
“Our Board of Directors is very excited to welcome Rebecca Hammond as a new board member,” said Tonya Kennerly, CASA Board Member and Program Manager for CASA of Southern Maryland. “Rebecca brings a wealth of financial knowledge and experience, and a great compassion for children in the foster care system. She will be a great addition to our board.”
Hammond resides in Baltimore County with her husband Nathan, and their two dogs, Fred and Ruby.
Maryland (Court Appointed Special Advocates) CASA Association is the statewide organization for 14 local CASA programs that recruit and train volunteers to advocate for children in the child protection system. For more information about Maryland CASA visit www.marylandcasa.org.