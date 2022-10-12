Dundalk Owls left fans satisfied after witnessing their football team crush the visiting Cantonsville Comets 53-14 in a regional game.
Improving their overall record to 5-1, the Owls’ victory showed why they remain at the very top of Baltimore County’s number one football division.
Owls’ Head Coach Tom Abel credits his players’ focus and attention to detail as the two main factors for their blowout win last week.
“We took the time that we had and got as many reps and focus as we could,” Abel said.
The stands were packed with rowdy Dundalk fans as the Owls’ offense took to the field, where senior running back Jordan Fiorenza has been on fire this entire season.
Fiorenza stood on his toes in the backfield, as he crouched down waiting for the ball to be hiked.
The senior running back took each handoff with such power and force that no player from the Comets’ defense could stop him from notching 220 rushing yards on 14 carries and clinching three rushing touchdowns for his team.
The Owls’ backfield also saw junior running back Desmond Oxendine take in a singular rushing touchdown on three carries for a total of 82 rushing yards, averaging 27 yards every attempt.
The superb performance from the Owls’ run game only highlighted the hard work and power of their dominating offensive line to create holes and supply blocking support for their two star running backs.
Senior quarterback Ja Bonner also carried on the game, throwing for 118 yards in 6-of-9 completed attempts, including a touchdown to senior tight end Dale Martin just before halftime.
Bonner also hustled into the endzone on a goal line standoff with Catonsvile’s defense to add one more nail to the Comet’s coffin.
Dundalk’s defense met the opposing team’s offense with a combination of hard-hitting tackling and morale-crushing turnovers, as the Comets could not get anything going for their offense.
Altogether, the Owls’ defense tallied 66 total tackles that includes 22 solo and 45 group tackles, as well as collectively having three interceptions and one fumble recovery. Sophomore Andre Andrades returned the fumble for a touchdown, adding another 6 points to the Owls’ steep lead.
Martin, also playing as an outside linebacker, was electric from the sides collecting one sack, forcing a fumble, and leading the team with 9 tackles, including a tackle for loss. Martin even caught a pass from the Comets and turned the interception into a touchdown.
Along with Martin, cornerback Kamari Braithwaite and outside linebacker Eric Coates each made an interception.
As the Owls dismantled Catonsville on both sides of the ball, the game came with chippy moments of opposing players pushing one another and a lot of jawing from both teams.
Though Coach Abel testifies that though no one wants to see it, he reiterates how chippy moments are all part of the game and shows each teams’ passion to get a win in the column before playoffs.
“It’s heat of the competition,” Abel said. “I don’t have anything but respect for Catonsville and their coach — so as far as being chippy, I think that’s just part of the game.”
Through entertaining celebrations, dab-ups and posing for school photographers, the Owls’ players carry themselves with confidence on cloud nine and shows what Dundalk Football is all about.
Coach Abel says how each of his players represent “blue-collar” Dundalk, while using the “negative stigma” the area has throughout the county as motivation to beat opponents.
“I think we’re representation of the blue-collar area and our kids carry that,” Abel said. “[Dundalk] always was given this ‘negative stigma’, so our kids feel that and feed off it — we’re doing our best to prove to everyone we’re good people.”
Regardless, the Owls’ took in the endearing support from the Dundalk crowd, as they continued to finish the game with a homecoming victory.
The Owls are scheduled to play the Franklin Indians away Friday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. for another regional game.