The Dundalk High School Owls and Patapsco High School Patriots will face off on the football field this Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.
With the annual community brawl fast approaching, both teams have had an underlying rivalry that goes back decades.
Ask any alumni from either Dundalk High School or Patapsco High School about the significance of this local game, and their answers will lead to the same moniker of the match: The Battle of Merritt Boulevard.
The Dundalk Owls have remained overall stellar this season with a record of seven wins and one loss that came of the defeat against Westminster last month. Since then, the Owls have been soaring into the end zone, scoring a total of 137 offensive points and only allowing 26 points from their opponents.
“We obviously know what it means to play Patapsco down the street and what it means to our kids and what it means to their kids,” Head Coach Tom Abel said.
With the Owls, this year can be summed up as a redemption season after losing in the state championship last November.
However, Head Coach Tom Abel remains consistent in bringing about a new identity for his players, reminding both his team and fans that this year’s Owls are not like last year’s.
Dundalk High School has remained on top of Baltimore County’s top division just in time for the playoffs.
The Owls rely on their playmakers in Jordan Fiorenza, Dale Martin, Kevaun Briscoe, Ja Bonner ... the list goes on.
Senior outside linebacker Dale Martin is a constant defensive threat to any opponent with after tallying five sacks and 65 total tackles, with 32 of them solo.
Middle linebacker Kevaun Briscoe is the other anchor to the Owls’ defense as he has notched two sacks, caused a fumble, deflected four passes, and totaled 64 tackles heading into Saturday’s game.
Ja Bonner has had a solid season with his arm, throwing 9 touchdowns, collecting 891 total passing yards with only one interception.
And the Owls’ star running back Jordan Fiorenza has exceeded national averages in every category. So far this season, the senior has carried the ball for 1,236 yards, averaging almost 155 yards per game.
He ranks number 6 in the state for total rushing yards — but the Patapsco Patriots have their own star player in the backfield.
Running back Noah Cornish has been on a tear for the Patriots since the beginning of the season, averaging 152 yards per game. With a total of 1,064 rushing yards, Cornish sits comfortably at number 9 in Maryland.
Only 11 players in the state, including Cornish and Fiorenza, have passed the thousand-yard benchmark that marks an elite running back.
“As far as a rivalry, our goal is to see if we can score in the first half,” said Patriots Head Coach Tyler Clough. “Before we start talking about winning the game, can we score in the first half, can we do little things to give us a chance.”
Following a solid start of five back-to-back wins, the Patriots currently head into Saturday’s game with a three-game losing streak behind them. Their most recent loss to Eastern Technical High School was a 20-0 shutout.
Nevertheless, the Patriots have proved that they can keep opponents within range of winning through close on-field battles demonstrated against Towson, Loch Raven and Chesapeake.
Along with their standout Cornish, the Patriots have also had a collection of solid players who are ready to bounce to make a big play.
Patriots players such as Anthony Hernandez, Eric Olsen and Kevin Batchelor have been the core group of guys who have made big plays on the offense and defense end.
Junior running back Anthony Hernandez offers support in the back field, by averaging almost 6 yards a carry for the Patriots’ offense.
Middle linebacker Eric Olsen has remain a cornerstone for the Patapsco’s defense by collecting a total of 52 tackles this season, where 45 have them have been solos.
Defensive end Kevin Batchelor has also been dynamite for the Patriots, by grabbing a total of seven sacks so far this season.
Although the Owls enter the game with a better record, the Patriots have some stellar performers who have been waiting for the chance to outshine the local top dogs.
At the end of the day, the game reflects pride in the community and support for players from all around the neighborhood — that’s just Dundalk football.