The Dundalk Owls stole base after base on Tuesday to beat the Parkville Knights in a 12-run victory at home.
With their triumph over Parkville, Dundalk Owls continue on a three-game winning streak that sets their record at three wins and one loss. The Owls first made it on the scoreboard with a run batted in by shortstop Coreem Wright in the bottom of the first inning.
Stellar infield defense carried over into the second inning, as Owls starting pitcher Michael Baez had over six strikeouts throughout the game before being substituted.
“I talked to them to put the ball in play, try to be aggressive on the bases, don’t look at strikes and just come out here and have a good time,” said Dundalk Owls varsity baseball coach Kevin Maccallini.
The beginning of the matchup between Dundalk and Parkville saw an up-and-down struggle as to who would eventually pull away with the win. At the top of the third inning, Parkville managed to eclipse Dundalk on the scoreboard with two runs batted in due to errors from the Owls’ infield.
However, the Owls’ barrage of stolen bases came at the bottom of the third inning. Baez redeemed himself after struggling half an inning before by stealing not one or two but the entire baseball diamond that came after catcher Jaydden Espirisanto smacked a third base hit.
In the middle of the game Maccallini could be heard telling his team to “steal a bunch of bags” and “manufacture a bunch of runs.”
Espirisanto would make a highlight play by stealing home that set the scoreboard between Dundalk and Parkville to 3-2. But it wouldn’t be the end of the Owls’ scoring streak in the third inning.
Centerfielder Justin Bowyer collided with the ball for a line drive hit, where second baseman Morris Gomez rounded the diamond to extend the Owls lead to four runs. The Owls’ offense capitalized on Parkville’s inability to react fast enough to stealing bases.
Like Baez before him, Bowyer would also go on to steal second base and third base, before sliding into home plate to push the Owls’ run total to five runs in the bottom of third inning.
Following a strong showing an inning prior, the Owls’ defense perfectly supported the gains made on the scoreboard by getting three straight outs at the top of the fourth. Espirisanto especially made a statement tagging out a Parkville runner at home, before Baez made an inning-closing strikeout.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Owls continued to dominate over Parkville. Espirisanto picked up where he left off, as the catcher continued to steal the diamond that saw him rounding home base. The inning also had third baseman Ja Bonner stealing home base after a solid hit, pushing the Owls’ lead to seven runs compared to Parkville’s two.
Heading into the fifth inning, Baez was switched out at the mound for third baseman Bonner, where he would go on to clutch out the top of the fifth.
Prior to switching out the pitchers, Parkville managed get bases loaded with two outs. Bonner took the mound, where he would throw two consecutive strikes before delivering a closing fast ball that deflated Parkville’s scoring chances.
After a quick inning and a half of no scoring and solid defensive play from both teams, the Owls closed out their scoring in the bottom of the sixth inning. Following first baseman Mekhi Mancuso and Baez hitting two singles to have a runners on first and second, Espirisanto would slug the ball that would send both runners home — adding two more runs to Dundalk’s score tally. The Owls would finish the sixth inning with 12 runs, and Bonner closed the game in the top of seventh inning.
The Owls will go on to play away at Loch Raven High School on Thursday, March 30 at 4 p.m.
“We want to get our guys to improve a little bit every game, stay in ballgames and just remember we’re playing a game that’s suppose to be fun,” Maccallini said.