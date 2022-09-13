DUNDALK — Samantha Lunsford is a local mother of two students that attend Sparrows Point High School.
Although her kids normally pack lunches to go, Lunsford’s son had forgot his drink at home and decided to purchase a carton of school milk last Tuesday.
Opening the milk carton during his lunch period, Lunsford’s son was disgusted to see his chocolate milk had a consistency of “slimy snot” as he poured it out.
“It was really confusing to me at first,” Lunsford said. “I have never heard of milk being slimy — it was very absurd.”
After her son talked about his gut-wrenching lunch, Lunsford's daughter, who also goes to Sparrows Point High School, described the exact same situation that happened to her and her friend in a separate lunch period than that of her brother’s.
“My daughter goes on to tell me that her friend went to go dump the milk out and one of the administrators was giving her a hard time about that,” Lunsford said.
Having been displeased with school officials about the milk situation, Lunsford emailed a complaint to Baltimore County Public Schools the next day.
In a Facebook post, Lunsford embedded a video of the “slimy” milk being poured on a lunch tray that her daughter recorded, with the caption: "We serve this to kids and expect them to pay for it at that!"
Two days after her milk situation, BCPS sent an email that disclosed how Cloverland Farms Dairy, the milk vendor for the county’s school system, had “recently informed school districts across the state about a production issue impacting chocolate and strawberry milk.”
In the same email, Cloverland Farms Dairy requested that county schools remove the entire stock of both items from being served to students, while also assuring that “it would not create adverse health affects for students who consumed the product.”
Although nobody had been harmed by consuming the bad milk, Lunsford and local parents are still frustrated with the oversight and delayed response.
Cloverland Farms Dairy was not available for a comment, however discussed a possible explanation as to why large quantities of milk appeared to be slimy in a letter addressed to school officials on Sept. 7.
“We strongly suspect, and have narrowed our focus to an ingredient, and a particular lot number of that ingredient, which is unique to our Fat Free Chocolate Milk,” the milk vendor said in letter. “We will keep all our customers informed of updates on this issue and concern.”
The BCPS board member Julia Henn provided an update on Facebook that partially paraphrased what Cloverland Farms Dairy wrote in the Sept. 7 letter.
According to BCPS spokesperson Charles Herndon, school officials are continuing to work with Cloverland Farms Dairy to “alleviate any concerns” they have before reintroducing their chocolate and strawberry milk products in county school cafeterias.