A Dundalk resident was the first winner of the state’s new booster shot lottery campaign, bringing home a hefty amount in a special initial drawing on Tuesday.
The Dundalk resident, who remained anonymous, won $500,000 from the Maryland Lottery promotion, which awards monetary prizes to adult Marylanders who have received a booster shot. The next 10 winners of the weekly drawings will receive $50,000 awards, and the final winner in a May 3 drawing will get a grand prize of $1 million, according to the state’s lottery commission.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the $2 million “VaxCash 2.0” campaign last Tuesday as an effort to encourage state residents to receive their booster shots. State residents over the age of 18 who have received both of their primary COVID-19 vaccinations and their booster shot in Maryland at any time are eligible to win. No registration or entry is needed.
In other lottery news, a 69-year-old grandfather won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off card which he purchased in a Dundalk liquor store, and a Hagerstown man won a prize while on a billiards trip to Dundalk, according to press releases from the lottery.
The $100,000 winner, who remained anonymous as well, is usually a fan of the lottery’s Pick 3 and Pick 4 games, according to the press release. When buying his tickets at NP Liquors, located off North Point Boulevard, he purchased a scratch-off card “on a whim.”
“Something said to buy that game,” he said in the release, which notes the man “reacted quietly” after scanning the ticket with his smartphone and noticed he had won, as he is a
The man plans to “put his prize in the bank for now,” according to the release.
NP Liquors, which is located near Walmart and the North Point Plaza Flea Market, will receive a $1,000 reward from the lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off, according to the release.
Another anonymous man claimed a $30,946 prize last week after winning while on a billiards trip to The New Green Room Billiards, also off North Point Boulevard, according to a release.
The 62-year-old Hagerstown man regularly bets on the long-odds horses in Racetrax, the lottery’s horse racing simulator, according to the release, but he forgot he had purchased a ticket at the Dundalk billiards hall until he was riding home.
He plans to “make a down payment on a car, settle some bills and take a trip with his wife, probably to somewhere warm,” according to the release.
The New Green Room Billiards gets a bonus of $309.46 from the lottery for selling the winning ticket.