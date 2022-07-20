DUNDALK — On Tuesday, Dundalk locals cast their votes in Maryland’s 2022 primary elections to select the official nominees for their political parties. The winners in the primaries will appear on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
In a slew of primary elections with heavy competition, high-profile offices such as Maryland governor, U.S. and state senators and representatives, as well as state’s attorney and delegate seats were in contest.
Key races for local voters included the Democratic and Republican primaries for Baltimore County executive and county council, with familiar names listed on ballots.
Some voters said they were underwhelmed with their party’s candidates.
“There were really no standouts,” said Dundalk resident Mike Yancura. “They’re all kind of the same.”
Mike Yancura and his wife, Shiela, have been longtime locals and registered Democrats, arriving at Norwood Elementary School to cast their ballots for the primaries this year.
“I think we need change,” Yancura said.
Other voters across the political spectrum echoed how a general sense of change in political offices was a top concern that drove them to the polls.
“I just want to see change and have other people and new faces [in office],” said Republican voter Carolyn Thomas.
According to Thomas, she has been in the community for 33 years of her life and considers public safety and education key issues in the voting booth.
However, voter turnout for Tuesday’s primaries was light in compared to years past, leaving some election officials surprised.
“It’s not what I expected,” said poll worker Tyrone McMillan. “I expected more people.”
McMillan arrived at Holabird Middle School to work and assist the election staff at 5:45 a.m. but was shocked at the lackluster attendance.
“We had a little rush that was about 10 people at one time,” McMillan said. “But after that it’s been one here and one there.”
According to officials at Dundalk High School, they had to redirect voters who mistakenly arrived at the wrong polling place. This confusion could have contributed to the lack of voter turnout according to poll worker Chris Shaney.
“Most of our voters we had were getting confused with the mail sample ballot that has their early voting address as Dundalk High School,” Shaney said.
A record number of mail-in ballots were requested in Maryland this year. Increased early voting and and voting-by-mail could be a factor in the low turnout on election day, according to elections official Sandra Strebeck at Dundalk Elementary School.
“We had a lot of early voters this year, which really took a lot off each individual election place,” Strebeck said.
The votes of multiple positions up for grabs are still being tallied, as it could take days or weeks for Maryland election officials to certify the results. In addition to sending out an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots, state officials must wait two days before counting those votes received by mail.
According to Maryland State Board of Elections, more than 400,000 mail-in ballots were requested by voters, with over 72,000 mail-in ballots specifically requested in Baltimore County.
Regardless, voters on Tuesday looked at current events as motivation to cast their ballots specifically for this year. Local voters such as Omega Van Landingham-Fisher referenced the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade as a main reason why she went to the polls.
“That’s horrible,” Van Landingham-Fisher said of the recent court decision. “We as ladies need to have our voices.”