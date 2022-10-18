Friday night, people from all walks of life gathered at FPX Events Live to be a part of the first audience for the anticipated stage show, “Edgar Allan Poe’s Blood, Sweat and Fears.”
Some people came cosplaying as the famous Baltimorean author, while others were awed by the unique design that matched the dark academia style of the show put on by the National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre.
Overall, the play was received very well by audience members, as some were shocked at the level of professionalism and storytelling by a theater group they knew little about before the show.
“It was surprising and very imaginative,” said audience member Alan Fink.
“Edgar Allan Poe’s Blood, Sweat and Fears” revolves around three of Poe’s famously known stories: “Berenice,” “The Predicament,” and, most famously, “The Tell-Tale Heart.”
The show’s script was based on Zavistovich’s idea, it was co-written by the National Edgar Allen Poe Theatre’s Director of Education Jennifer Restak and Professor Richard J. Hand of the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom.
While this may appear to be anthological series of separate stories, the play was written with an overarching plot that connects each of Poe’s works together to form a cohesive narrative.
The overarching plot of the play follows Professor Doctor Mallard, portrayed by show-runner Alex Zavistovich, as he acts as a sort-of pied-piper that trots out three of his deranged and unhinged patients.
These three patients represent Poe’s three stories depicted in the play, with Mallard giving them the stage to each act out their dramatic piece.
Dark and grueling, Mallard’s patients ever so display the suspense and otherwise twisted material that has made Poe such a household name in Baltimore.
“Every thought I have is like, out of my head, right now,” one audience member said after the premiere.
The show also delved into an interactive part that saw some audience members plucked from the crowd to be apart of the play’s gags and hysterical magic demonstrations — quite certainly an audience favorite.
“Edgar Allan Poe’s Blood, Sweat and Fears” draws on several genres of flaring magic, mind-boggling suspense and even comedic relief at times.
One performance that absolutely shines is Mallard’s doting assistant Mademoiselle Esme Perrin, played by Melanie Kurstin. As Mallard dumps the nitty-gritty tasks of his practice to Perrin, she finds time in-between to serenade the crowd with original songs and make them cackle along to her perfectly-timed puns.
Each of Mallard’s patients are unwell mentally, emotionally and physically, and instead of being treated for their mental woes, they are paraded around for the Professor-Doctor’s gain.
“Edgar Allan Poe’s Blood, Sweat and Fear” will continue its run at FPX Events Live for three more weekends to Nov. 6 with showtimes on Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
“It’s great to see all that’s come together and see the actors be able take the work and own it themselves,” said the show’s director Jay D. Brock.