Multiple priests and clergymen in Dundalk were identified in a report from the state’s attorney general as sex offenders, who abused local children and were knowingly moved around throughout Baltimore’s archdiocese by its administration.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office released its anticipated report on child sex abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore, last Wednesday. The report is based on a four-year investigation, where survivors are hoping the Catholic Church will see their day in court and be held responsible.