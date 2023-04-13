Multiple priests and clergymen in Dundalk were identified in a report from the state’s attorney general as sex offenders, who abused local children and were knowingly moved around throughout Baltimore’s archdiocese by its administration.
The Maryland Attorney General’s Office released its anticipated report on child sex abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore, last Wednesday. The report is based on a four-year investigation, where survivors are hoping the Catholic Church will see their day in court and be held responsible.
The report is over 450 pages long that documents horrific incidents where local Catholic priests sexually abused children and how exactly the Archdiocese of Baltimore systematically covered up the abuse.
“As the case descriptions in this report make clear, from the 1940s through 2002, over a hundred priests and other Archdiocese personnel engaged in horrific and repeated abuse of the most vulnerable children in their communities while Archdiocese leadership looked the other way,” the report stated.
Out of the 156 priests and clergymen named as abusers in the report, eight Dundalk priests were identified, who served and resided at multiple churches throughout the area.
According to the report, abusers often selected children who were vulnerable “because of shyness, lack of confidence or problems at home,” where they would present themselves to be friends of the children and their families. Abusers, would then, prey on the children who spent a lot of time in church whether as the altar servers or choir members, those in church youth organizations and children who worked in the rectories.
Of the eight Dundalk priests named in the report, seven of them served at St. Rita Catholic Church, located at 3 Dunmanway, one served at Our Lady of Hope Parish, located at 1729 Lynch Road.
Father Robert C. Callahan was a local priest named in the report. Callahan was a priest who served at St. Rita Catholic Church from 1965 to 1972, as well as Christ the King Church in Edgemere from 1973 to 1978.
According to the report, a man, in 1988, reported that he was sexually abused by Callahan from 1967 to 1974 from the time the victim was the 11-years-old to he was 18-years-old. The report describes how the Callahan raped the victim anally on several occasions at the rectory.
“Callahan encouraged [the victim] to drink large quantities of alcohol prior to engaging in sexual acts with him,” the report stated.
The abuse occurred at the victim’s house, Callahan’s house, St. Rita’s Rectory, Christ the King Rectory, Callahan’s car and houseboat, a Glen Burnie parking lot and the victim’s parents’ car.
According to the victim, he had found court records, where a William Donald Borders had called for the courts to have the records of Fr. Callahan sealed on May 10, 1979. It was also later indicated the then-principal of St. Rita’s School had known about Callahan’s behavior towards the victim.
In 2017, the Archdiocese of Baltimore reached out to Callahan, saying, “recently, it has come to our attention that the allegations regarding child sexual abuse on your part were not reported to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith as was required by canon law.”
Specifically, the Archdiocese asked Callahan to renounce his clerical state and was removed as a priest in 2017. Since then, Callahan has not been listed as credibly accused by the Archdiocese.
Father Robert Duerr served as an assistant at St. Rita Catholic Church from 1948 to 1957. According to the report, between 1952 to 1953, a former St. Rita nun witnessed Duerr “fondling altar boys,” who would have been third-graders at the time of the abuse.
One incident the former nun reported described Duerr “inappropriately touching the young boy,” where the victim’s pants were opened and Duerr was fondling the boy's genita;s. Though the nun could not remember the victim’s name, she tried to repot abuse to the Archdiocese 6 years earlier in 1996, but was told the Archdiocese cannot do anything since Duerr died in 1982.
Another victim reported to the Archdiocese, in 2012, that she was sexually abused by Duerr, when she was 7-years-old in the early 1950s. According to the report, the first raped occurred just before her first communion.
“Duerr gave the victim gifts and treated her like his girlfriend,” the report described.
The victim tried to tell a St. Rita nun about the abuse at the time, and also accused Father Charles Muth, another priest at St. Rita's, of knowing about the abuse.The report stated Duerr’s abuse continued throughout the victim’s time in high school and ended when she went away to college.
Duerr was listed as credibly accused by the Archdiocese, in 2019.
Father Robert Hopkins was an administrator at Our Lady of Hope from 1967 to 1968. In total, Hopkins identified 11 children he had sexually abused during a 1995 conversation with Bishop Francis Murphy.
The report states Hopkins counted two of the children he had abuse were from the Our Lady of Hope parish. According to the report, a former parishioner at Our Lady of Hope reported in 2012 that “several of his classmates” were sexually abused by Hopkins during his time at the parish.
Though Hopkins was listed as credibly accused by the Archdiocese in 2002, he continued to be financially supported by the Archdiocese until his death in 2006.
Father Joseph Kenney was another priest named in the report, who served at St. Rita’s from 1967 to 1973.
During a report in 1985, a victim came forward and accused Kenney of repeated sexual abuse while he was assigned to the Shrine of the Little Flower, before coming to St. Rita Catholic Church. According to the victim, indicated that another woman had been sexually abused by Kenney as well when she attended St. Rita’s.
“If my coming forward will prevent even one child from going through the emotional pain that I have gone through it will be worth it,” the victim stated.
However, when the victim reported to Bishop Francis Murphy in 1985, it was not thoroughly reported to law enforcement until 2018.
Kenney was listed as credibly accused by the Archdiocese in 2018. He passed away in 2001.
Patrick McIntyre, though not a priest, was a teacher at several Catholic schools in the Baltimore-area. In 2007, a women reported that her brother was sexually abused in 1980 by McIntyre.
The women's brother was in the seventh grade at Bishop John Neumann School, where McIntyre had taught.
According to the report, McIntyre "hugged him and said he loved him at times" when the adult and child were both naked in the dressing room of the Dundalk YMCA, located at 120 Trading Place.
Though he was suspended from teaching, McIntyre has not been listed as credibly accused by the Archdiocese.
Father Edmund Stroup was assigned to St. Rita Catholic Church in 1975, where the priest had remained until 1981. According to the report, a victim reported in 2013 that when he was between eleven to 12-years-old, Stroup sexually abused him by touching his backside, while massaging him at St. Rita’s Church.
Stroup was listed as credibly accused by the Archdiocese in 2002.
Father John Bostwick was a pastor at St. Rita Catholic Church for two years from 1974 to 1976. Though there was no reported child sex abuse incident at the local church during his tenure, Bostwick was accused of fondling a 12-year-old boy’s genitals while he was at Saint Catherine Laboure in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
According to the report, Bostwick “befriended a family and eventually stayed overnight at their house.” It is there where the priest had given alcoholic beer to the victim before sexually abusing him.
“The last incident involved Bostwick attempting to have the boy touch Bostwick’s genitals. The boy became scared and locked himself in a room,” the report describes. “The boy remembered Bostwick becoming emotional, falling to the floor crying and apologizing to the boy. Bostwick expressed his regret.”
Bostwick would be placed on administrative leave a year later after being accused in 1995, where another came forward and accused the priest of trying to touch his genitals after passing out from alcohol given to him by Bostwick.
The Archdiocese of Baltimore listed Bostwick as credibly accused in 2019.
Father William Migliorini was a pastor at St. Rita Catholic Church. Like Bostwick, there was no reported child sex abuse incident at the local church during his time. However, he arrived at St. Rita’s amid accusations of him and two other priests giving an “11 or 12-year-old” victim wine and proceeded to rape him.
According to the report, the abuse occurred in four locations that included “Shrine of the Sacred Heart, a Pennsylvania cabin owned by Migliorini, in a house on York Road, and at the house of the non-priest abuser.”
Migliorini was listed as credibly accused by the Archdiocese in 2019.