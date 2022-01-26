A free grocery store shuttle service will run in the Turner Station community twice a week, County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced this week.
A county government press release says the shopping shuttle was developed in response to community feedback about the lack of food resources for residents without accessible transportation at the south end of Dundalk, where there has not been a grocery store since the Geresbeck’s location in Logan Village Shopping Center closed in 2018.
The shuttle service will operate through Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation’s CountyRide.
“Every resident in every community deserves access to fresh, healthy foods,” Olszewski said in the release. “As our administration continues to explore every opportunity to expand healthy food access across Baltimore County, this pilot is a common-sense way to strengthen our communities for residents in need.”
“We believe this program is a great opportunity for our entire community and an important step in helping address a long-time food desert,” Gloria Nelson, President of Turner Station Conservation Teams, said in the release. “We appreciate County Executive Olszewski and his team for listening to us, recognizing our needs, and working with us to take action to support our historic community of color.”
The USDA’s Food Access Research Atlas identifies Turner Station as a community with low food access.
Riders must register with CountyRide to participate. To learn more about registering, residents may also call 410-887-8287.
Those interested in riding can catch the shuttle on Mondays and Fridays at 10:00 a.m. at the Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main Street, or the The Greens at Logan Field, 3455 Dundalk Avenue.
On Mondays, the shuttle’s destination will be Giant Food at 1400 Merritt Blvd. On Fridays, the shuttle’s destination will be Aldi at 1401 Merritt Blvd.
Participants will be delivered to the grocery store and returned after their shopping is complete, the release says. Riders living within a 2-mile radius of the Fleming Center may be dropped off at their homes. Those who are picked up at The Greens at Logan Field will be returned to that location.
To ensure enough space for all participants, shoppers will be limited to two bags or parcels or one pull-along cart on the bus. Participants are responsible for handling their own bags or parcels.
The county will weigh the success of the program to consider expanding it within Turner Station or branching out to other areas, according to the release.