DUNDALK — Through the interstates of I-695 and I-95 that border the city, Dundalk is home to a community of almost 63,000 working-class people.
Being a self-contained neighborhood, Dundalk persevered through the test of time since its founding before the 20th century. However, it is a town where many residents cannot recognize the place they grew up after it has been affected by a multitude of economic and public safety hardships.
The opioid epidemic in Baltimore County has been no stranger to Dundalk, with the area accounting for 1,562 opioid overdoses over the past five years.
The correlation between economic status and substance abuse remains prevalent and a proven link. According to the National Library of Medicine, individuals in the lowest income category are more likely to report problems of substance abuse.
According to Baltimore County Department of Health, the district of Dundalk has been labeled as a high-risk place and a community in desperate need of economic alleviation.
“The Dundalk area has been identified as an area of high needs,” Public Information Officer Elyn Garrett-Jones said, “which indicates that socioeconomic barriers to health and healthcare exist in the community, and this impacts the rate of overdoses.”
In a report that assesses community needs, the county uses a community need index (CNI) to identify health disparity within different zip codes.
A CNI score of 1 indicates a zip code that has the lowest socioeconomic barriers, while a top score of 5 represents a zip code with the most socioeconomic barriers.
According to the health report, Dundalk is tied for the second-highest CNI score of 3.6 — meaning that the area has a large presence of barriers towards health and economic prosperity.
“Many factors contribute to overdose rates in a community,” Garrett-Jones said. “Communities with greater needs and greater severity of health disparities generally have higher overdose rates.”
In the same report, the county found drug addiction to be the largest health issue in Dundalk. The county’s Opioid Response Working Group developed a cohesive plan to address the crisis.
According to a 2019 report by the drug response group, they had made fact-based recommendations to address opioid abuse in regards to stigma, prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction.
Since then the county health department has made an opioid harm reduction program, as well as a drug crisis hotline and garnered partnerships with community groups that specialize in drug counseling.
One local community group called One Voice Recovery Community Center has worked with the county health department to reduce the stigma surrounding substance abuse, specifically with opioids.
Located on Willow Spring Road, One Voice Program Director Nancy Myers and Peer Supervisor Diana Anthony say the opioid issue in Dundalk has many factors with low economic status and poor education being the most prevalent.
According to Anthony, the recovery center’s day-to-day operations begin with check-ins that include support groups, educational activities, wellness workshops, alcohol- and drug-free social activities. The local program handles referrals and assess the level of care substance users need to get on the path of sobriety.
“It’s our path and our dream to put you in the right direction,” Anthony said.
One characteristic of One Voice is how counselors are recovering addicts, with Myers being a former user and Anthony being 13 years sober. Both Myers and Anthony emphasize the importance of treating patients as specialists but also as peers, themselves.
While Anthony says there are many acceptable approaches to recovery, she firmly believes abstinence of substances has worked best for her. However, she reiterates how the stigma of drug abuse needs to be curbed to encourage more active users to seek treatment.
“The shame and guilt that a lot of users and family members feel,” Anthony said. “We’re here to say that it’s okay and you have a valuable life.”
Harm reduction is another key topic to stop opioid overdoses from being fatal. Along with county’s Harm Reduction Program that provides disease testing, sterile syringes and overdose education, Emily Appelbaum with the Daniel Carl Torsch Foundation helps provide safety supplies throughout Dundalk.
Appelbaum says she hands out safety supplies in opioid hot-spots around Dundalk that include clean syringes that come in different sizes, saline solution, alcohol wipes and condoms.
Appelbaum also distributes two doses of naloxone, a prescription medicine that effectively reverses an opioid overdose. Sprayed up the nose, naloxone can reduce the likelihood of fatal overdoses and can lessen the harmful impact of drug use.
“Besides the harm reduction, just being there for them to turn to and talk to means more to them than anything,” Appelbaum. “I know when I was out there I felt like an ant and no one cared about me.”
Progress on curbing opioid overdoses can be seen through the data dashboard provided by the county’s police department.
From 2017 to 2019, Dundalk has taken the brunt of the epidemic with 922 overdoses. Over the last three years, however, Dundalk has seen a lower total of 640 cases so far, with another four months remaining this year.
The county’s health department stresses the need for more work to be done in order to keep overdose cases trending downward. In doing so, the health department has laid out several factors like access to healthcare to curb opioid overdoses.
“Access to treatment and harm reduction services, stigma reduction and consideration to address the social determinants of substance use are all factors to consider,” Garett-Jones said.