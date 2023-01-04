The Dundalk Renaissance Corporation, a nonprofit community development organization, will be getting a $50,000 grant from the state aimed at improving public safety.
Last Thursday, outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the Hogan administration’s “Re-Fund The Police” initiative.
The grant awarded to Dundalk Renaissance is earmarked for improving business district and neighborhood safety. Making improvements like better street lighting, installing security cameras and cleaning up vacant storefronts can deter criminal activity and help police in solving crimes.
“These neighborhood safety grants continue to be an important component of our Re-Fund The Police Initiative, providing resources to local governments, nonprofits and community organizations for crime prevention efforts in communities across the state,” said Governor Hogan. “Through this additional round of funding, local organizations and residents can take an active role in making their communities safer.”
Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), this program improves the livability and economic potential of Maryland communities through targeted investments in crime prevention that impact community safety. These grant awards include:
Expanding opportunities for “eyes on the street” by supporting business district ambassadors and local resident patrols, “lighting the block” by increasing neighborhood sidewalk lighting, and activating underutilized public spaces to draw regular visitors and family activity;
Carrying out community-led cleaning and greening activities promoting litter prevention and beautification, installing community/neighborhood signage, and renovating parks;
Installing enhanced surveillance tools such as cameras, license plate readers, storefront and street lighting to improve the ability of local law enforcement to deter crime;
Providing social services and direct outreach to individuals involved in activities that lead to violence and provide them with restorative life-changing alternatives.
“The Community Safety Works program has a direct impact on the revitalization of business districts and neighborhoods by supporting community-led projects and activities that reduce crime and improve areas,” said Housing Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “All of Maryland’s citizens deserve to live and work in communities that are safe, healthy and provide economic opportunity.”
Dundalk Renaissance offers a wide variety of resources for anyone who wants to live or do business in Dundalk. So far, the group has awarded 14 Commercial Improvement Grants for local business and property owners at the Historic Dundalk Town Center to improve their building’s facade or interior. More information about Dundalk Renaissance is available on the nonprofit’s website at www.dundalkusa.org.