The Essex Middle River Civic Council hosted a slew of forums between candidates for Baltimore County Executive and Council at Mount Carmel High School.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the high school’s cafeteria was filled with local community members that were especially eager to see Democrat incumbent John Olszewski and Republican opposer Pat McDonough face off.
Both candidates discussed different visions for Baltimore County and had separate stances on the current state of the county.
Citing how Baltimore County is “on the rise”, Olszewski said his top three priorities would be to retain and recruit teachers, focus on public safety and improve quality of life of county residents.
According to Olszewski, he promised to “continue to invest in public safety,” adding that his administration has already invested “tens of millions of dollars” in policing of the county’s communities.
“Everything big and small, we’re going to keep addressing the neighborhood issues,” Olszewski said. “We’re going to invest in our schools and we’re going to keep our communities safe.”
McDonough described the county as a “disaster” while his top three issues, he says, will be curbing the crime rate, making schools safer and building housing stability for residents.
Focused on topics of crime and police, the Republican challenger said the county should look to oust current Police Chief Melissa Hyatt and adopt police-friendly policies such as a “police bill of rights.”
Maryland used to have a statewide Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, which gave police officers special protections while being investigated for misconduct. The General Assembly repealed this bill of rights with legislation that created Police Accountability Boards for each jurisdiction in the state.
“First of all, we’re going to do what the officers at the Fraternal Order of Police have asked us to do — we’re going to replace Johnny Olszewski and we’re going to replace Melissa Hyatt, those are the first things we’re going to do that will bring back the police,” McDonough said.
However, Olszewski pushed back on McDonough’s rundown of the county’s police force warning residents “don’t believe the hype” and says county homicides “are down 50 percent.”
“Tearing down our department is not going to help things,” Olszewski said. “It’s not helping to talk about how bad our department is because it’s not bad — it’s a great department.”
The forum briefly delved into a chippy affair, with both candidates taking aim at one another.
Olszewski noted that McDonough was charged with misdemeanor theft after being accused of stealing a the campaign sign of rival Darren Badillo during the summer primaries.
“It’s hard to profess you are going to keep our communities safe and be a leader on law enforcement when you yourself don’t follow the law,” Olszewski said.
The Republican candidate responded by explaining that the charges were dropped and adding that Badillo, who originally submitted the complaint, now works with McDonough.
After moderator Bob Bentler pleaded to the candidates to stick to the questions at hand, the forum pivoted to the topic of Section 8 housing in eastern county communities and how it is “disproportionate” to other areas.
According to McDonough, he called the county’s efforts in “spreading the poverty around” a “cheap and dishonest solution,” and described places like Dundalk and Essex “overburdened” with affordable housing.
“We need neighborhoods with homeownership,” McDonough said. “We’re going to create to homeownership fund in Baltimore County where people can get a 40-year mortgage for $800 a month,”
McDonough also cited a 2016 consent decree between the administration of the late-County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and the Department of Housing and Urban Development that requires Baltimore County to build 1,000 affordable-housing units by 2027.
The Republican challenger threatened to use litigation to fight back against the agreement between the county and HUD and set a “moratorium” on affordable housing projects.
Olszewski, however, countered by mentioning the Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund, a homeownership fund the county already has in place, that has $16 million in funds.
“If you think creating attainable housing and homeownership is a good idea, I got great news for everybody: we actually have a housing fund in Baltimore County,” Olszewski said. “This is the work that we’re talking about — raising the bar and investing in every community across Baltimore County.”
Before the candidates capped off the forum, the topic of making schools safer was brought onto the floor that saw different ideas and stances on the current state of the county’s education system.
The Republican challenger explained his intentions to create a Safe Kids 911 Act, if elected.
McDonough stressed how students and their parents should file police reports on violence occurring in public schools, after criticizing administrators for a lack of action in responding to bullying.
“If your child is abused or harmed in any way, I don’t want you to go to the school, I don’t want you to go to the principal, I want you to go to the Baltimore County Police Department and file a criminal complaint,” McDonough said.
Meanwhile, Olszewski said that the safety and well-being of county students is “one of our most important responsibilities.”
The County Executive, who was once a former county teacher, cited “unprecedented resources in the school system.” Olszewski’s administration recently announced pay increases where county teachers will receive a 3 percent cost-of-living adjustments and a salary step increase.
“We have hired hundreds of additional teachers, personnel workers, school psychologists, social workers — to make sure we are taking about the whole well-being of our children,” Olszewski said.
With both candidates having staunch differences on the direction of the county, the election has symbolically become a fork in the road for Baltimore County.
Election Day is Nov. 8, with early voting starting on Oct. 27.