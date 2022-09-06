Jerry Bathory has been donating toys to local kids for decades. He collects donations and shops sales year-round to reach his annual goal of giving to at least 100 kids at Christmastime. Thanks to an abundance of community support, Jerry was able to help out about 160 children last year, with many toys for each kid.
Photo by Mike Ursery
Jerry’s great-granddaughter Daphne plays with her dog Melba.
This will be our 14th year of helping children in our area.
You and I can make a difference to make them happier this Christmas.
The thought of children doing without anything should make us sad.
I’ve had some health issues this year but I can’t stop helping these children. Their future is what matters. I know we can’t help every child, but we can do our best. The giving people of Dundalk, Edgemere, Essex and other areas have been great in the past and should be proud that they have helped these kids.
Former residents and Eagle subscribers from Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida and Pennsylvania know our area and donate every year. They have been great also.
Last year, we took care of about 160 children with many gifts to each child. This year, we will do better for their specific needs. We will help some local schools, some local trusted organizations and many local families who need our help.
We can’t do this without YOU. You all understand our journey.
I have to be finished by the second week of December to deliver to the schools. I buy most of the common needs all year long but always need more of the new toys when I get the lists from the schools.
So, please don’t hesitate.
You can call me anytime at 443-895-8137 for pick up or delivery.
Mailing address: Jerry Bathory, 2913 Delmar Ave, Edgemere, MD 21219.
These are the items that are needed for the children, who are ages 3 to mid-teens: