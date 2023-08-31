Although Defenders’ Day at Fort Howard has returned with great fanfare and all of the favorite events, it could not be said to return in full force. For the first time, the late John A. “Buzz” Chriest was not present at Fort Howard on Aug. 26. He passed away earlier this year at the age of 84.

A memorial service for Buzz was held during the Defenders' Day celebration this year, and a painted cutout beside the stage represented him.


  