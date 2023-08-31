Although Defenders’ Day at Fort Howard has returned with great fanfare and all of the favorite events, it could not be said to return in full force. For the first time, the late John A. “Buzz” Chriest was not present at Fort Howard on Aug. 26. He passed away earlier this year at the age of 84.
A memorial service for Buzz was held during the Defenders' Day celebration this year, and a painted cutout beside the stage represented him.
“There have been other sad years, but certainly none like this,” said Amanda Nebel, co-chair of the Defenders’ Day Committee. “Buzz was integral to bringing this event back in 2006, and 2023 is the first of many North Points without him at or near the helm.”
Buzz worked to establish the Defenders’ Day event, and worked to revive it in 2006. He led the Aisquith’s Sharpshooters group, and regularly portrayed Brig. Gen. John Stricker. Among many other titles, the local historian was a scoutmaster for decades and “Humanitarian of the Year” in 2016.
Buzz was a man of many words, remembered for his sense of humor, extensive knowledge, kindness and love of local history. He was a mentor to whole generations of scouts, historians and community leaders.
“But he is here with us, in the people he has brought together, in the stories we tell around the campfire,” Nebel said. “In every stitch of the uniforms we wear, in every grain of the wooden poles holding up our tents, he is guiding us as we continue this, as we dispel the shade hanging over this year, to make every following year the celebration of local history it was meant to be.”
Three cheers of “hip hip huzzah!” were given in Buzz’s memory.