Over the course of a month, there have been multiple projects that look to honor the legacy of local historical figure Henrietta Lacks, while her estate presses on with a federal lawsuit.
Last month, Johns Hopkins University announced plans to commemorate Lacks by naming a new science building in her name.
Located at the corner of Ashland and Rutland avenues in East Baltimore, the 34,000 square-foot building will support programs and will include classroom space to support education and research, according to Johns Hopkins, while meeting spaces can be used by the community.
“The architectural design of the building to be named for Henrietta Lacks reflects Johns Hopkins’ commitment to proudly honor and celebrate Mrs. Lacks’ extraordinary legacy on our campus,” Ronald Daniels, president of Johns Hopkins University, said in a statement. “We are excited to share these plans with the city’s design and architecture advisory panel, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the Baltimore community and the family of Henrietta Lacks as this important project moves forward.”
According to a news release from the university, construction will begin next year and look to be fully completed in 2025, with an opening celebration to be planned.
Lacks was a 31-year-old mother of five living in Turner Station when her cells became the first ever to multiply outside of her body while she was being treated for cervical cancer in 1951. Lacks’ HeLa cells would go onto be used to create vaccines to treat diseases from polio to HPV to the coronavirus.
However, the controversy of using her cells came as Johns Hopkins doctors did ask for Lacks’ consent, as the Turner Station resident did not know of her medical breakthrough by the time of her death.
“It is exciting to know what the building named in honor of my grandmother, Henrietta Lacks, will look like from the outside captivating her legacy. I’m happy to see it presented to the Baltimore community,” Jeri Lacks Whye, granddaughter of Henrietta Lacks and member of the Henrietta Lacks Building Advisory Committee, said in a statement.
Meanwhile, it was also announced a Henrietta Lacks statue is set to replace a monument of Robert E. Lee in her hometown of Roanoke, Virginia. The bronze statue will be 6 feet tall and have Lacks standing with her arms crossed while wearing blazer, long skirt, and heeled shoes.
Despite multiple of recent projects that shine a light on the legacy of Henrietta Lacks, the Lacks’ estate has filed a federal lawsuit against a biotechnology company that continues to sell Lacks’ cells across the world.
Though Hopkins never profited off of HeLa cells, Lacks’ cell tissue was given away to companies, who would use them to make money, one being Thermo Fisher Scientific.
The Lacks estate, represented by lawyer Ben Crump, says biotech company Thermo Fisher Scientific “literally sells Mrs. Lacks’ cellular material...staking a claim to the genetic material of Mrs. Lacks.”
“Because of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s actions, Henrietta Lacks’ children and grandchildren have been forced to live with the reality that living tissue of their mother or grandmother is being sold by a large corporation against her and her family’s will,” the civil complaint said.
According to the federal lawsuit, the Lacks estate calls for the total amount of the net profits that Thermo Fisher has made from selling Lacks’ cell tissue, while also seeking the company to stop profiting off of HeLa cells without their permission.
According to Thermo Fisher Scientific’s website, the company makes $35 million annually.