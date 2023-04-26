CCBC Dundalk

CCBC Dundalk’s sign, as seen from Sollers Point Road.

 Photo by Brad Kroner

Dundalk Community Theatre, in residence at Community College of Baltimore County, will be presenting “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” from May 12 to May 21. Performances will be held at the College Community Center, John E. Ravekes Theatre at CCBC Dundalk.

“Sha la la, Joseph, you’re doing fine! You and your dreamcoat, ahead of your time!” One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of a main character called Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled Elvis-inspired Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.