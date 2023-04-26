Dundalk Community Theatre, in residence at Community College of Baltimore County, will be presenting “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” from May 12 to May 21. Performances will be held at the College Community Center, John E. Ravekes Theatre at CCBC Dundalk.
“Sha la la, Joseph, you’re doing fine! You and your dreamcoat, ahead of your time!” One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of a main character called Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled Elvis-inspired Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.
Performance times include:
8 p.m. on May 12, 13, 19, 20
3 p.m. on May 14, 21
Ticket prices are $22 (adults), $20 (seniors), $15 (child), and free for CCBC students with current ID. Tickets can be purchased at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787), online at ccbctickets.com or at the door one hour prior to the performances.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group.