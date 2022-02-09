David Junious “Sonny” Lacks, Jr., son of Henrietta Lacks, died last month at age 79, his family announced this week, as well as his sister-in-law Bobbette Yvonne Lacks, who was described as a matriarch for the Lacks family.
The Lacks family held a funeral for David “Sonny” Lacks last Friday in East Baltimore, and said in a social media statement that he died on Jan. 19, and would be “remembered for his compassion for helping others, his infectious laugh and his wit.”
David “Sonny” Lacks was the third child of David “Day” Lacks and Henrietta Lacks, a Turner Station woman whose cancer cells were used for countless advances in biomedical technology, and are still used for research today. Johns Hopkins University doctors sampled the cells as she was being treated for cervical cancer in 1951. The cells continue to replicate endlessly following her death that year, forming the “HeLa” cell line.
After his mother’s death, “Sonny” served as an airman for the U.S. Air Force, and continued as a reservist, according to a statement from the Henrietta Lacks Initiative.
He, as well as other Lacks family members, did not know much about Henrietta Lacks’ contribution to science until years later, in the 1970s.
Last year, the family filed a lawsuit against the biomedical company Thermo-Fisher Scientific alleging the company had improperly profited from Henrietta Lacks’ cells, which were taken without her knowledge or consent.
David “Sonny” Lacks’ death follows the Jan. 7 death of Bobbette Yvonne Lacks, the wife of Henrietta Lacks’ first-born, and last surviving child, Lawrence Lacks, Sr.
Bobbette Lacks, who was described by the Lacks Initiative as “an advocate for and matriarch of the Lacks family,” was the first to find out about the HeLa cell line, after she had married Lawrence Lacks, learning about the cells from a friend’s relative who worked with the cells at the National Cancer Institute.
She was recognized for “stepping in,” alongside her husband, as a “protector and caretaker for Henrietta’s younger children after she passed,” the group said.
Flags were flown over the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 28 in honor of the two Lacks family members who died last month.
Bobbette Lacks “championed the next generations of Lacks to reclaim their story” and honor Henrietta Lacks through advocacy and education,” the Lacks Initiative said.
“I am grateful to have gotten to know this family and commend them for their commitment to reclaiming their story and ensuring worldwide recognition of Henrietta Lacks’ extraordinary contributions to medicine – and equal access to it,” U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen said in a statement this week, noting he had worked with the family to pass legislation ensuring diversity in clinical trials. “The legacies of Sonny and Bobette live on through the impact of their advocacy during their lifetimes.”