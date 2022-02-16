A congressional oversight panel on Monday questioned local postal officials at a field hearing in Baltimore, where poor service has continued to plague residents, especially at the Dundalk Post Office, which was noted as one of the worst for missing mail in an audit last year.
The U.S. Postal Service’s Baltimore region, which includes the troubled Dundalk Post Office, has the second-most missing mail reports in the nation on average, according to a local audit by the postal service’s Office of the Inspector General, which also found that the Dundalk Post Office had more missing mail reports than any of the other nine local post offices that were audited.
During the Monday hearing at the University of Baltimore, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D) said his office hears complaints from St. Luke’s Place, a senior living apartment complex in Edgemere, often, noting that residents are “not getting their medicines in time, jeopardizing their health; not getting their checks on time, compromising their financial ability; having their bills that they paid, that they thought would be paid on time, not arriving on time.”
He added that he doesn’t “even have to go to my constituents that are contacting me through our own caseworkers,” to find mail issues. “I can just go to my own home.”
Responding to Cardin’s questioning about poor mail service, Baltimore area postmaster Eric Gilbert said that “from a customer service standpoint,” the post offices “make every effort to ensure that when we receive the mail, we deliver the mail.”
“But that’s not happening,” Cardin said.
Gilbert said that since he took hold of the office last fall, the post office has since “focused on our hiring, and our training” of staff, including management.
This is the second time Gilbert has been the area’s postmaster. He was reappointed to the position in October of 2021.
“We need consistent employee availability,” Gilbert said. “We’re relying on our employees, to include our management staff members, to come to work when scheduled. That is our primary need at this point.”
He noted that the problem is nationwide, but Baltimore “has a higher absenteeism rate” and it has been “too comfortable for folks to pick up the phone and call in sick,” also adding that he and his staff are reviewing employee attendance on a daily basis.
“I know your background, I know you were here when we had a lot of these problems start, and now you’re back here to manage,” U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger said to Gilbert, asking what he has learned since he previously held the position.
Gilbert said he is changing the messaging to employees that he oversees, trying to “make them uncomfortable with the thought of storing or warehousing mail.”
“I have been driving the message that it’s not ok to delay,” he said.
Another witness,
Rictarsha Westmoreland, who works at an incoming mail facility in Linthicum and is a shop steward to the Postal Workers Union, said the poor service is stemming from “reversible” problems, such as “disrespectful management,” understaffing, and poor training.
“New employees are not trained on how to sort the mail,” she said, which leads to “mail being given to carriers out of order, which forces letter carriers to skip entire blocks, and bring mail back to the station, or worse, mail to be delivered to the wrong address.”
At the hearing, the committee hailed the house’s passage of the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act of 2022, which requires future postal service retirees to enroll in medicare, eliminates the postal service’s policy of pre-funding benefits by 75 years, and requires the postal service to create a public-facing data dashboard on service performance.