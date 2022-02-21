Lawmakers mull blocking Man O' War plan, studying sewage plant midges

A bill which aims to stop the state from dredging a nearby oyster reef was taken through the wringer by state lawmakers and watermen at a recent environmental committee hearing, where a local delegate laid out a separate bill that would put tighter restrictions on wastewater treatment plants.
It's "unclear" if a Department of Natural Resources plan to dredge ancient oyster shells from the ancient reef near Sparrows Point will go forward, even if lawmakers don't pass a bill filed by Del. Robin Grammer (R) to stop the project at Man O' War Shoal, state legislative analysts noted in their fiscal note for the legislation.
While some recreational fishermen and environmental activists around the Upper Chesapeake have vocally opposed the DNR's plan to dredge Man O' War shoal, the state watermen's association sees the program, which would remove the reef's ancient shells to grow living bivalves in other parts of the bay, as a necessary step in replenishing the area's dwindling oyster populations.
"The public fishery cannot replenish the bay like we need," Robert Brown, president of the Maryland Watermen's Association, said at last Wednesday's bill hearing, advocating for the state's plan to cut out parts of the shoal. He said that fossil shells, like the ones found in the Man O' War Shoal, are favored for spawning shellfish larvae.
Opponents of the dredging plan argue that the state doesn't have to be using shells at all to encourage oyster growth in other parts of the bay, citing studies which have shown oysters can spat onto alternative substrates, such as concrete and porcelain.
Executing the plan to use ancient shells from the Man O' War Shoal, which is favored as a fishing spot because it gives shelter to about 38 different species of sea creatures, would cause "irreversible" impacts to fish habitats there, Allison Colden, a fisheries scientist for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said.
"Once these resources are gone, they're gone. They will never come back," Grammer, who filed the bill which would prevent the DNR from dredging at the reef.
Proponents of the bill said that dredging the reef would be a continuance of the department's similar oyster repletion program, which dredged old shells from the upper bay for over four decades. That program, they said, failed to bring back oyster populations.
"We've moved the equivalent of the Houston Astrodome six times over those 40 years," Larry Jennings, of the Maryland Coastal Conservation Association, said, later claiming the relocation of shells had reduced state's oyster harvest by 98% over the years.
Eastern Shore Del. Jay Jacobs (R) attributed the drop to two oyster diseases, MSX and Dermo, which broke out in the Chesapeake Bay and killed oyster populations throughout the 20th century.
"We have Baltimore City, that's a perpetual leaker of raw sewage... to get these oyster shells out, they can grow into an oyster that can actually filter some of this water and do some good, and perhaps even be of monetary value to the oysterman, I think is all good for a 5% cut of the oyster [shells] that are on that bar," Jacobs said.
Back River midge studies considered
Also at Wednesday's hearing, Grammer introduced another bill which would require the Maryland Department of the Environment to monitor sewage coming from wastewater treatment plants, such as the one located along the Back River, and study midge populations nearby.
He's introduced a similar bill, requiring the MDE to monitor sewage plants, in previous sessions, but this time added on a requirement for the department to study if sewage is influencing midge populations in the area.
After the 2021 legislative session, Grammer said he returned home to Essex to "the worst bout of midges I have seen in my entire life."
"The only way to describe it, is biblical," Grammer said at the bill hearing, noting the Essex and Edgemere areas near the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant were coated in "giant black clouds of tiny bugs."
A total of 228 municipal wastewater treatment plants have reported discharge violations in the past two years, the MDE told state legislative analysts, but none of those were in "significant noncompliance."
The MDE is suing Baltimore City over a plethora of noncompliance issues at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, including not reporting discharge violations there.
The environmental department has not looked into the sewage spillages' effects on midge populations nearby, though, Grammer said.
One provision of the bill, which would require MDE to hire an inspector for any sewage plans in violation of their permits, would force the state to hire over 500 employees, the MDE told analysts.