I haven't had a good rant for a while, so I guess it's time.
First, about Sen. Ferguson. Closing the clubs on The Block at 10 p.m. has nothing to do with crime. They have had two murders in two years. They have had two shootings and two cuttings in the last year. Three out of four before 10 p.m.
Mark Twain once said "there are lies, damn lies, and statistics."
If Mr. Ferguson wishes to go by his statistics, then we also need to close the bars in Fells Point, Canton, Federal Hill, and completely shut down West Baltimore. I believe that his proposal has nothing to do with crime, but is about real estate.
This wouldn't be the first time one of our elected officials tried to pull something like this. Remember the attempt to claim eminent domain on waterfront property around 25 years ago in Baltimore County to build condos and townhomes, which failed?
Next, Del. Long's voter ID bill makes perfect sense. Photo ID and proof of citizenship should be standard in every state.
As far as ensuring that we don't have a repeat of what happened in the last election, the only thing that DID happen were the only outlandish lies spread by the former president about voter fraud. I'm pretty sure 69 state and federal courts would have found something if it were true.
I would like to know where Del. Long and Del. Metzgar stand on that issue. Do they stand by the legal results, or do they stand by the former president?
And finally, the "heartbeat bill." Very few women know that they are pregnant at six weeks. The standard in Maryland has always been three months. I see no reason to change that. I also strongly believe that neither one of us has the right to tell a woman what she can or cannot do.
I would suggest putting this bill on the ballots in the next election and let the people decide.
Would you also propose a $10,000 bounty on people who help women if this bill passes, like Texas? And speaking of Texas, how about only one drop-off ballots box for the entire state?
Both Del. Long and Del. Metzgar have done a lot of positive things for us, but please, lets continue to use some common sense, and let the people make their minds up.