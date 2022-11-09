There is a misconception about Memorial Day and Veterans Day. It is important to remember that Memorial Day is about honoring Deceased Veterans.

Veterans Day is about honoring Living Veterans. This is why various restaurants give free or discounted meals to Veterans on or around Veterans Day. There should not be any wreath laying ceremonies on Veterans Day. The misconception is because the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from World War I at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia was dedicated on Armistice Day November 11, 1921.