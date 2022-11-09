There is a misconception about Memorial Day and Veterans Day. It is important to remember that Memorial Day is about honoring Deceased Veterans.
Veterans Day is about honoring Living Veterans. This is why various restaurants give free or discounted meals to Veterans on or around Veterans Day. There should not be any wreath laying ceremonies on Veterans Day. The misconception is because the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from World War I at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia was dedicated on Armistice Day November 11, 1921.
Veterans Day was Originally called Armistice Day. At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the hostilities ended during World War I. The name was changed from Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954.
Please consider attending with your family one or more of these Veterans Day Ceremonies to honor those men and women who served our country during peace time or war. Veterans Day Ceremonies were current at the time of going to press.
Note: Ceremonies will be held rain or shine.
Dundalk
Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, Shipping Place, Dundalk
Nov. 11, at noon at Dundalk American Legion Post 38, 3300 Dundalk Avenue, Dundalk.
Edgemere
Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., Wells McComas VFW Post 2678, 6521 North Point Road, Edgemere.
Essex
Nov. 11, 11 a.m. at Essex American Legion Post 148, 20 South Marlyn Avenue, Essex.
Nov. 11 at 5 p.m., Essex-Holly Neck Memorial VFW Post 2621, 206 Riverside Road, Essex.
Fort Howard
Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to noon, Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) North Point Lodge #4, 9401 North Point Road, Fort Howard. Free Veterans and one guest breakfast. Additional guest $5 donation. R.S.V.P. at IOOFnpointevents@gmail.com.
Nov. 11, 11 a.m., Holly Hill Memorial Gardens 10201 Bird River Road, Middle River. Prayer Service at the Lamky, Luther, Whitehead Veterans Memorial.
Nov. 12, 12 p.m. Glenn L. Martin Aviation Museum Veterans Day Ceremony, 701 Wilson Point Road, Middle River.RosedaleNov. 11, Veterans Day Ceremony at Rosedale American Legion Post 180, 1331 Seling Avenue. Rosedale. Call Post for details 410-866-9656.RossvilleNov. 11 at 11 a.m., Charles Evering VFW Post 6506, 8777 Philadelphia Road, Rossville.