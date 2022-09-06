DUNDALK — Last Wednesday, health groups from Baltimore County and city gathered at the St. Helena’s Community Center to spread awareness and information on how to cope with substance addiction.
The educational event began at 10 a.m. and was held outside One Voice Dundalk Recovery Community Center on Willow Spring Road. Mental health advocates and addiction specialists uniformly set their stands around the parking lot and grounds to attract people struggling with addiction and their loved ones.
Dundalk has seen the fabric of its own community torn over the years by drug use. Most recent, the county labeled Dundalk as an overdose “hot-spot” from opioids. Over the last six years, Dundalk has accounted for almost 20 percent of the entire county’s opioid overdose tally.
Baltimore County’s Harm Reduction program also participated in the event and had specialists pass out information to any attendees on how to curb addiction from being fatal. County Harm Reduction Specialist Christine Marshall, who was born and raised in Dundalk, pondered on how her community has been affected by drugs.
“Thirty years ago, there was no heroin in Dundalk, it was all cocaine, PCP and LSD,” said Marshall. “Within the past 20 years, people here started [abusing heroin] and it just took off — now there’s so many people that are dying from it.”
Currently, Dundalk has had 640 overdoses since the start of the pandemic in 2020 and continues to account for the most cases than any other county neighborhood.
Along with informative stands, One Voice also scheduled speakers from therapists and health professionals to discuss coping mechanisms and how to respond to addiction. Hypnotherapist Jeffrey Aviles spoke at the event, as he presented more healthy ways to cope with anxiety that could push someone to do drugs.
“People going through drug and substance abuses are chasing this particular trance — their trance could be escaping reality or a euphoric feeling,” Aviles said. “Once I get them to understand their addiction is like a trance, it is much easier for them to stop using.”
On each and every stand lay pamphlets for the various organizations that also presented facts on how to administer CPR as well as Narcan, a medicine that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Officers and responders from Baltimore County’s Community Risk Reduction program helped train and demonstrate how to perform hands-only CPR. According to Community Risk Reduction Manager David Blenman, hands-only CPR recirculates the oxygenated blood thats in the body system, making mouth-to-mouth resuscitation is unnecessary to perform.
“Sometimes when you’re having an overdose, the individual’s heart reacts to it that will make their heart stop,” Blenman said. “So, in knowing how to do CPR, would allow an individual to help someone who’s laid out because of a cardiac incident.”
Other programs like homeless centers and Helping Hands were also in attendance to address any housing and food insecurities for attendees.
Community Outreach Specialist for Tuerk House, Vincent Timmons, emphasized the importance of assisting addicts with various needs they cannot afford on their own. Tuerk House is a drug and alcohol treatment center on Charles Street in the city, which helps people from Baltimore County as well.
“I think our organization provides all kinds of service like urgent care, mental health, detox and we never turn anyone down,” Timmons said.
With every hour passing by, the event became a more intimate space between attendees and One Voice. The seven-hour event closed out with a gathering of former users and their loved ones, as they discussed the emotional loss they continue to feel in various ways.
A method One Voice used to bond with people who had lost someone to addiction was through music.
Inside their quant meeting room, saw over a handful of attendees share songs that hold a sentimental place in their heart. Each and everyone had a chance to play their song for everybody and tell a story about themselves or their loved ones they had lost.
In the final hour of the event, there was this warm and inviting presence in the room that humanized and brought everyone together.