Boy Scout Troop 427, chartered by Hughes Memorial Presbyterian Church for more than 75 years, is running a shoe drive fundraiser and asking for help from their community. They will be collecting new and gently worn shoes until Dec. 1, 2022.
Drop-off locations will be at Hughes Memorial Presbyterian Church in the back parking lot (located at 3010 Sparrows Point Road) and North Point Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department (located at 7500 North Point Road). Scouts will also pick up curbside donations if address is emailed to: troop427shoedrive@gmail.com.
By partnering up with The Fundraising Company, Troop 427 will get paid for what they collect and plan to use the funds towards their 2023 Summer Camp registration at Broad Creek Scout Reservation in Harford County.
Shoes can be all sizes, but must be wearable and in pairs (no single shoes). Heels, fuzzy slippers and metal cleats are NOT accepted.
After TFC collects the shoes, they are sorted and cleaned, then sent to micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations which allow people to create both businesses and jobs for people in local communities. Their income supports their families, and the inventory shoes the communities.
If you would like more information about The Fundraising Company, please call 213-458-9896.