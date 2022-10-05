Boy Scout Troop 427

The older scouts from Troop 427 experienced Florida’s Sea Base High Adventure Camp in July 2022.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Boy Scout Troop 427, chartered by Hughes Memorial Presbyterian Church for more than 75 years, is running a shoe drive fundraiser and asking for help from their community. They will be collecting new and gently worn shoes until Dec. 1, 2022.

Drop-off locations will be at Hughes Memorial Presbyterian Church in the back parking lot (located at 3010 Sparrows Point Road) and North Point Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department (located at 7500 North Point Road). Scouts will also pick up curbside donations if address is emailed to: troop427shoedrive@gmail.com.