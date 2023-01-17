Boat 1

The Chesapeake Bay Boat Show will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 21, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 22. The show, now in its second year, will feature a variety of boats and exhibits.

 Photo contributed by Lisa Lutz

This weekend, local businesses and organizations will be highlighted at the second annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show.

The Chesapeake Bay Boat Show will include over 30 boat dealers statewide to present new boats and marine equipment such as sport fishing boats, performance boats, ski boats, cruisers, cabin cruisers.