The Chesapeake Bay Boat Show will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 21, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 22. The show, now in its second year, will feature a variety of boats and exhibits.
This weekend, local businesses and organizations will be highlighted at the second annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show.
The Chesapeake Bay Boat Show will include over 30 boat dealers statewide to present new boats and marine equipment such as sport fishing boats, performance boats, ski boats, cruisers, cabin cruisers.
Attendees can also spend their time partaking in free educational seminars and a multitude of entertainment.
According to the event’s organizers, boats of every size will be on display that will accommodate every budget for attendees “in the over 150,000 square-foot, heated building at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Maryland.”
With nearly 200 registered boats in the state, boating is an important part of Baltimore County’s culture and quality of life.
“This boat show is being presented by members of the Marine Trades Association of Baltimore County (MTABC). Our all-volunteer committee, comprised of Maryland Boat dealers, is working hard to bring attendees a bigger boat show in January 2023”, said Brian Schneider, president of the MTABC. “There’s no other show like it where you can check out over 120 boat brands under one roof.”
According to show manager Lisa Lutz, this marks the first year in which the boat show will be hosted in Baltimore County after moving the event from downtown in Baltimore City.
general admission set at $10 for ages 13 and up. Children under the age of 12 can attend for free, and those with a military ID can attend the event discounted to $7.
“This is for Maryland boat dealers by Maryland dealers,” Lutz said. “The beautiful part about it is all the money stays in Maryland and it’s not going somewhere else.”
Along with boat displays, there will be over 80 exhibits for attendees to join whether it will be for education on a bay and best fishing practices, to something more along the lines of entertainment.
Some notable local organizations in the area include the Back River Restoration Committee (BRRC). The BRRC are an advocacy group who volunteer their time for regular cleanups along Back River, as well as host a number of activities and events around Essex and Middle River.
Notable community businesses that will be in attendance at the Chesapeake Bay Boat Show is Edgemere Bait and Tackle, and Gonce Marine Enterprises located in Sparrows Point, Maryland.
The local marina has 33 boat slips available that can accommodate boats up to 50 feet.
Tickets are on sale now on the show’s website. For more information, contact Lisa Lutz, show manager at 410-279-1596,