Two weeks into the Maryland General Assembly’s regular session, local lawmakers have filed a handful of bills focused on election integrity concerns, property tax breaks, treatments for veterans, blighted homes and more.
“Is this the JAVA Act again?” county delegation chair Del. Pat Young asked last Friday during a virtual meeting of Baltimore County delegates, referring to a bill sponsored by local Del. Robin Grammer, who said this was the eighth consecutive year he had filed a bill related to coffee sales at county public schools.
The Essex Republican filed his first “JAVA Act” in 2015 after the state’s education department barred the sale of caffeinated beverages, shutting down a popular Patapsco High School coffee spot which served as a career development experience for students with cognitive disabilities.
The coffee shop came back after the bill passed unanimously in 2016, but Grammer has amended it over the years to accommodate for the coffee spot’s creator, special education teacher Dana Evans, moving between schools and bringing the program with her. This year’s bill would allow her to start the program at Parkville High School, and Grammer said he is “hoping to pass it clean” of any restrictions, to avoid the need for another bill.
Grammer, a house judiciary commitee member, also filed legislation which would relax rules on community associations taking action against nuisance houses, a bill which would scrap spousal privilege in criminal trials if the couple was married after the offense, and a bill which would bar the governor from ordering Maryland’s National Guard units into combat without a congressional declaration of war.
Election laws mulled
At a virtual committee hearing on Tuesday, Del. Bob Long (R-6) presented a bill which would put to a ballot referendum a state constitutional amendment requiring residents to show identification in order to vote, and a bill which would require a witness to verify signatures for absentee ballots.
He said he drafted the bills and after seeing the gritty aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, when misinformation about widespread voter fraud spread rapidly and led to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“What happened in this country, it broke my heart,” Long said, adding that he was particularly upset hearing from former voters who had told him they were no longer participating in the electoral process because of their mistrust of the system.
“They perceive that the way our voting system works is not valid. So we’re trying to bring the voters back to vote,” he said.
Lisa Klingenmaier, a lobbyist for Marylanders Against Poverty, said the bill was “unnecessary and puts up an undue burden in front of the constitutional right to vote,” noting that in her previous role as a case worker working with low income residents, “easily half” of her job was helping her clients get a photo ID.
“We don’t want to have any voter suppression whatsoever,” Long said, noting that voters would be allowed to show other forms of identification, or cast a provisional ballot.
More local bills may affect county, state
In the opposite chamber, Sen. Johnny Ray Salling (R) has filed a bill which would require public schools statewide to teach a unit on the Sept. 11 attacks, and direct the state’s education department to create guidelines for content related to the unit.
Another Salling bill would create a grant program offering funds to veterans seeking complimentary or alternative treatments to remedy post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression or stress.
Complementary and alternative treatments are practices or medications “that are not usually used by doctors,” and can include acupuncture, herbs, vitamins or yoga.
Salling has also signed onto a Democrat-backed bill which would allow the county to give property tax breaks to higher-income homeowners who have experienced certain hardships, such as illnesses or accident-related injuries in their immediate family.
Although Del. Ric Metzgar (R) has said he won’t be filing too many bills this year, he is co-sponsoring a bill filed by District 8 Del. Joseph Boteler (R) which would change the county schools superintendent from an appointed position into an elected seat. Along with his fellow Republican lawmakers, Metzgar has also signed onto Gov. Larry Hogan’s public safety and tax relief packages.
At the county delegation’s meeting last Friday, lawmakers also discussed a bill which would grant full voting power to the Board of Education’s student member.
This Friday, they are scheduled to hear a briefing by County Executive Johnny Olszewski (D).