Local officials are continuing a years-long push to prevent a state project which would dredge parts of an ancient oyster reef off the coast of the North Point Peninsula.
Del. Robin Grammer filed a bill this week to prevent the Maryland Department of Natural Resources from dredging about 5 million bushels of fossil oyster shell from the Man O’ War Shoal, a deposit of shells which serves as a favorite fishing location, according to local watermen and environmental activists seeking to stop the plan.
The 450-acre reef, located a few miles south of Hart-Miller Island, provides a habitat for fish and crabs, making it a good spot for fishing and crabbing, David Sikorski, executive director of the Coast Conservation Association of Maryland, said.
“Anglers, boaters and local waterman all utilize the area throughout the year,” Sikorski said in a statement urging for the state to cancel its plans to dredge the reef.
With federal and state paperwork complete, the DNR only needs a nod from the state’s public works board to begin dredging.
Shell collected from the dredging project would be used for planted on sanctuary bars, private aquaculture sites, harvest reserves and open harvest areas, according to a fiscal note from 2019, when local legislators last attempted to block the DNR from taking buried shell from the reef.
The DNR’s five-year permit would allow them to dredge about 5% of the estimated 86 to 103 million bushels of buried shell at Man O’ War Shoal. If ecological assessments following the initial dredging prove worthy, the department eventually intends to remove about 30% of the buried shell at the shoal.
In the first five years, dredging at the shoal is estimated to cost about $27 million, and environmental investigations would cost an additional $7.5 million, according to a fiscal note from 2019, when Grammer last attempted to stop the project.
Oyster restoration officials selected Man O’ War because the reef had more shell than other areas they mulled while they sought a site in 2009, when the General Assembly mandated for the department to find large shell deposits and continue restoration work that had run from 1960 until 2006.
In those years, the restoration work moved shell dredged from the Upper Chesapeake Bay to different areas where oyster habitats had been depleted due to overfishing and disease, specifically the lower shore, where saltier waters encourage more oyster reproduction.
After filing the bill this week, Grammer attributed the state’s dredging plans to a “push from watermen” from other areas which are lacking in shells.
Upper shore watermen took the brunt of the impact of the “repletion program,” according to the CCA, as dredging cost them a good supply of fish and crab habitats.
But after 40 years of repletion, there is also not much more shell to be taken to areas where habitats are lacking. That makes the promise of dredged shell from Man O’ War all the more attractive to lower-shore watermen.
“It’s a taxpayer-subsidized solution to a private problem,” Grammer said.
At a Tuesday work session, Baltimore County Council considered a resolution filed by Councilmen Todd Crandell and David Marks to support the legislative effort.
The bill would “put this issue to rest” after years of disagreement, Crandell said at the meeting.
While the Baltimore County Watermen’s Association is against the DNR’s plan to dig up the shoal, the statewide watermen’s association favors the dredging project, testifying in droves when local officials last attempted to stop the shell relocation efforts there.
The Maryland Watermen’s Association testified in 2019 that they would not have many other options for shell, as most other shell supplies had already been exhausted through the years of restoration efforts.
Local environmental activist Sam Weaver, who heads the Back River Restoration Committee and the Maryland Waterways Foundation, questioned the need for further spending on dredging projects after millions were spent on the restoration measures which led to few long-term benefits.
“All the science there is, is that [relocating shell] doesn’t work,” Weaver, who owns a marina on the Back River, said.
Environmental advocacy groups such as the Chesapeake Bay Foundation have said that other materials, such as granite and crushed concrete, are “viable alternatives” to using the dredged shells for sanctuary reefs.
But before proposing the Man O’ War dredging project nearly a decade ago, the DNR ruled out alternatives to using shell for restoration projects, noting substitutes were not cost effective.