As early voting winds down, Marylanders who haven’t cast their ballots yet will prepare to do so on July 19, the long-awaited primary election day in the state.
Next Tuesday, voters will have from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to cast votes for their candidates of choice running for federal, state and local offices. As local candidates running for offices throughout eastern Baltimore County conclude a spirited primary race, we have outlined a voters’ guide for residents within our coverage area.
Below you will find a list of candidates and polling locations — as outlined by the Maryland State Board of Elections — for election day on July 19.
Candidates (along with office and political party)
Statewide offices
Governor/Lieutenant Governor: Dan Cox/Gordana Schifanelli (R); Robin Ficker/LeRoy R. Yegge Jr. (R); Kelly Schulz/Jeff Woolford (R); Joe Werner/Minh Thanh Luong (R); Rushern L. Baker III/Nancy Navarro (D); Jon Baron/Natalie Williams (D); Peter Franchot/Monique Anderson-Walker (D); Douglas F. Gansler/Candace Hollingsworth (D); Ralph W. Jaffe/Mark Greben (D); Ashwani Jain/LaTrece Hawkins Lytes (D); John King/Michelle Daugherty Siri (D); Wes Moore/Aruna Miller (D); Tom Perez/Shannon Sneed (D); Jerome M. Segal/Justinian M. Dispenza (D)
Comptroller: Barry Glassman (R); Timothy J. Adams (D); Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D)
Attorney General: Michael Anthony Peroutka (R); Jim Shalleck (R); Anthony G. Brown (D); Katie Curran O’Malley (D)
U.S. Senator: Chris Chaffee (R); George Davis (R); Nnabu Eze (R); Lorie R. Friend (R); Reba A. Hawkins (R); John McGreevey (R); Joseph Perez (R); Todd A. Puglisi (R); James Tarantin (R); John Thormann (R); Michelle L. Smith (D); Chris Van Hollen (D)
Representative in Congress: Ellen McNulty — District 2 (R); Marques Dent — District 2 (D); Scott M. Collier — District 7 (R)
State Senator: Charles C. Collins — District 6 (R); Michael S. Myers — District 6 (R); Johnny Ray Salling — District 6 (R); Cory D. Edwards — District 6 (D); Russell Mirabile — District 6 (D); Ken Fitch — District 8 (R); Kathy Klausmeier — District 8 (D); Thomas Mwaura — District 8 (D)
House of Delegates: Chike Anyanwu — District 6 (R); Robert H. Bird — District 6 (R); Tim Fazenbaker — District 6 (R); Robin Grammer — District 6 (R); Bob Long — District 6 (R); Valerie McDonough — District 6 (R); Ric Metzgar — District 6 (R); Megan Ann Mioduszewski — District 6 (D); Jake Mohorovic III — District 6 (D); Joseph C. Boteler III — District 7A (R); Ryan Nawrocki — District 7A (R); Steve Redmer — District 7A (R); Kathy Szeliga — District 7A (R); Lydia X.Z. Brown — District 7A (D); Glen Geelhar — District 8 (R); Manpreet K. Hundal — District 8 (R); Timothy M. Neubauer — District 8 (R); Kathleen A Smero — District 8 (R); Nick Allen — District 8 (D); Harry Bhandari — District 8 (D); Carl Jackson — District 8 (D)
Judicial Circuit Court 3: Robert E. Cahill; Judith C. Ensor; Wendy S. Epstein; Garret P. Glennon Jr.; Stacy A. Mayer
Local offices
County Executive: Darren Badillo (R); Henry Ciezkowski (R); Thilo August Albert Gluck (R); Pat McDonough (R); A. Scott Pappas (R); Kimberley Stansbury (R); John Olszewski Jr. (D); Adam Reuter (D)
County Council: Philip DePalo — District 5 (R); David Marks — District 5 (R); Crystal Francis — District 5 (D); Nick Johnson — District 5 (D); Tony Campbell — District 6 (R); Mike P. Ertel — District 6 (D); Shafiyq Hinton — District 6 (D); Caitlin Klimm-Kellner — District 6 (D); Preston R. Snedegar — District 6 (D); Todd K. Crandell — District 7 (R); Donna Eve Sekora — District 7 (R); Justin Holliday — District 7 (D); Doug Stanley (Nominated by Party to appear in the General Election Only) — District 7 (Libertarian)
State’s Attorney: James A. Haynes (R); Deborah Hill (R); Robbie Leonard (D); Scott Shellenberger (D)
Clerk of the Circuit Court: Brian A. Campbell (R); Julie Ensor (D)
Register of Wills: Lauren Castro (R); Jonathan S. Stark (R); Alexis Burrell-Rohde (D)
Judge of the Orphans’ Court: William R. Evans (D); Juliet Fisher (D); Arthur M. Frank (D)
Sheriff: Andy Kuhl (R); R. Jay Fisher (D); Al Roberts (D); Russell D. Badolato (R)
Republican Central Committee: Bradley L. Lang — District 5; Kevin A. Olkowski — District 5; Kathleen A. Smero — District 5; Garrett L. Zahner — District 5; Timothy M. Neubauer — District 6; Jay Payne — District 6; James P. Randisi — District 6; Deb Sullivan — District 6; Russell D. Badolato — District 7; Paul M. Blitz — District 7; Allan James Brzowsky — District 7; Virginia L. Deise — District 7; Tim Fazenbaker — District 7; Andy Kuhl — District 7; Linda Preece — District 7; Robert D. Schweitzer — District 7; Lorrie A. Sigley — District 7
Democratic Central Committee: Ed Crizer — District 6; Cory D. Edwards — District 6; Rodcita Lucretia Ruby Gray — District 6; Justin Holliday — District 6; Satish Chapagain — District 7A; Gayatri Gupta — District 7A; Nina N. McHugh — District 7A; Julie R. Sugar — District 7A; Elizabeth W. Brown — District 8; Margaret A. Forte — District 8; Jason S. Garber — District 8; Arjun Hamal — District 8; Charles Barnard Kropfelder Jr. — District 8; Kim L. Ross — District 8; Shannon D. Sheetz — District 8; Indra Thapachhetri — District 8
Board of Education: Julie C. Henn (District 5, Non-partisan); Christina Pumphrey (District 6, Non-Partisan); Rod McMillion (District 7, Non-partisan)
Polling Locations in Dundalk
ST. HELENA COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION — 6509 Colgate Ave
HOLABIRD MIDDLE SCHOOL, GYM — 1701 Delvale Ave
NORWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, GYM — 1700 Delvale Ave
GENERAL JOHN STRICKER MIDDLE SCHOOL, GYM — 7855 Trappe Road
PATAPSCO HIGH SCHOOL, CAFETERIA — 8100 Wise Avenue
SANDY PLAINS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CAFETERIA — 8330 Kavanagh Road
GRANGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — 2000 Church Road
ATEAZE SENIOR CENTER — 7401 Holabird Ave
DUNDALK HIGH SCHOOL, CAFETERIA — 1901 Delvale Ave
DUNDALK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, GYM — 2717 Playfield Street
DUNDALK MIDDLE SCHOOL, CAFETERIA — 7400 Dunmanway
LOGAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CAFETERIA — 7601 Dunmanway
FLEMING COMMUNITY CENTER, GYM — 641 Main Street
BATTLE GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, GYM — 7828 St. Patricia Lane
EDGEMERE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, GYM — 7201 North Point Road
CHESAPEAKE TERRACE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CAFE — 2112 Lodge Farm Road