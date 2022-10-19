School officials for Baltimore County addressed concerned parents during a virtual town hall held last Thursday to discuss student misbehavior and reported violence.
Superintendent Darryl Williams joined the session with executive directors within the county school system to present data on student conduct and inform parents on resources they can used to report incidents of bullying.
The virtual town hall resulted after weeks of school parents criticizing how BCPS investigates and handles reports of violence and bullying. Numerous videos of fights and other violent incidents in Baltimore County Public Schools have circulated on social media recently.
Last month, parents and students at General John Stricker Middle School told The Dundalk Eagle about intense bullying and harassment that kids in school face.
In September, a student was arrested at Chesapeake High School for bringing a gun to class with him. In that same month, another student was arrested after wielding a bat to confront her bullies at Perry Hall High School.
While BCPS said they take all accusations of bullying and violence seriously, Williams rejected the notion that county schools do not hold students accountable for their actions.
“There’s a narrative in the community that we’re not holding students accountable for their behaviors and that’s simply not true,” Williams said to kick off the town hall. “Violent and aggressive behavior has resulted in suspension from the school and the bus — we are taking action.”
According to school officials, BCPS have hired over 140 safety assistants throughout the county’s secondary schools, and have 82 school resource officers dispersed throughout local high schools.
School officials also say that violence has been down compared to other years.
According to Executive Director Kandice Taylor, aggressive behaviors has decreased compared to last year and have been highly concentrated in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
“Ninety-nine percent of aggressive behaviors have led to out-of-school suspensions and subject to serious school and legal consequences,” Taylor said.
According to Executive Director Kyria Joseph, every county school is required to have a behavior plan posted on their website that is based on prevention, logical consequences and restoration.
“Consequences are not a one-size-fits-all,” Joseph said. “A variety of data sources go into the determination of the consequence.”
Jospeh emphasized how school administrators look for repeat offenders and what consequences “have not worked in the past” to also determine a more effective consequence.
She went on to explain how restorative practices are put in place after a consequence has been given and are necessary to repair the relationship between the offender and school community.
According to Superintendent Rule 5580, bullying is defined as an unwanted, demeaning behavior among students that involve a real or perceived power imbalance. To be considered bullying the behavior must be repeated over time and must be intentional.
“Students who bully use their physical, their emotional, social or academic power to control and exclude or harm others,” Joseph said.
Joseph explained parents can submit paper or online forms to report bullying their child might have experience, where school officials investigate allegations, administer consequence that suit the offender’s behavior and communicate the outcome to parents.
However, parents have routinely complained about consequences not being given to misbehaving students.
Executive Director for Middle Schools Larissa Santos says consequences fall into students’ discipline record that is required to remain confidential between the school and offender.
“What schools can do is direct parents to the Student Code of Conduct which serves as guide for schools for addressing disciplinary infractions,” Santos said.
The town hall delved into a Q&A portion, where parents submitted questions to be answered prior to the start of the virtual event.
One parent asked, “Why do I get details from news media or police first?”
Kyria Joseph explained how police units are the “first to release the information” and “provide guidance” on when school administrators can release information.
The town hall concluded with officials voicing the need for partnership with parents and the community in addressing misbehavior and violence in schools.
“Please continue to work with our schools and our school community,” Williams said in a closing statement. “Thank you for partnering with us, as we work together to support all of our students.”