COLGATE — On Saturday, residents from all over Baltimore County got together to organize a birthday parade for 6-year-old Jace McComas.
Jace McComas, who was born with heterotaxy syndrome and congenital heart disease, was ecstatic to see a band of model cars being led by a cavalcade of fire engines from the county’s fire department. One by one the firetrucks roared their sirens while wishing Jace a happy birthday.
Heterotaxy syndrome is a condition where vital organs can be abnormally formed, in the wrong place and even missing. According to Jace’s mother April McComas, Jace has had a number of surgeries including open heart operations.
“He’s a trooper,” Mrs. McComas said. “He’s had multiple surgeries — and he’s very loving and fun even though he’s limited to what he can do.”
Mrs. McComas and her son currently live in Essex, but go to her aunt’s house in Colgate to watch the parade drive down 54th Street. According to Mrs. McComas, Jace has spent a lot of time in hospitals and at doctors’ appointments since he was born.
“Jace is my main priority, so I’m a stay at-home mom with him,” Mrs. McComas said. “We had to move from a big house to a small house because we’re never home — we’re always at doctors.”
One of the symptoms for heterotaxy is a weak immune system. According to Mrs. McComas, she had posted an inquiry on Facebook to organize a bike parade two years ago for Jace’s fourth birthday party since he could not be with too many people in a single room.
“I’ve got a soft spot for kids,” parade organizer Michael Muratore said.
Muratore, who never met or knew Jace and his mom prior, is from Parkville who works at Baltimore Towing Company in Dundalk. He says one day he happened to stumble upon Mrs. McComas’ social media post by chance and has been organizing Jace’s birthday parade ever since.
“I found a Facebook message randomly popped up on my wall about his birthday being cancelled due to some medical issues,” Muratore said. “His mom asked if she could get a couple motorcycles just to kind of drive by and wave at Jace.”
Mrs. McComas’ social media post that was made only two weeks before Jace’s fourth birthday garnered mounds of community support and participation that carried over to last Saturday to celebrate Jace turning 6.
“He get’s so happy when the parade happens,” Mrs. McComas said. “He’s always had a passion for the motorcycles and the classic cars going downtown — it’ll just cheer him up before his appointments.”
The parade, like every year, is formed in the parking lot at Eastpoint Mall prior to the beginning with a culmination of souped-up cars, tricked-out jeeps, hot rod motorcycles and colorful trucks.
Participants lined the vehicles one after the other as they waited for the Baltimore County fire department to show up. Jace’s name and story supersedes himself, as parade participates and their families show up to support Jace and laud his toughness.
“I’ve never met him and don’t even know him,” parade participant Bobby Kedzierski said. “Once I heard his story I had to come.”
As the Baltimore County Fire Department arrived, participants hopped in their cars and were escorted out the Eastpoint Mall parking lot and onto the parade route.
One by one the cars rolled down 54th Street to an excited Jace, as his mom and close ones eagerly heard the sirens echo down the road. Standing up from his mother’s lap full of childlike anticipation, Jace smiled ear-to-ear to see his favorite cars and motorcycles cruise down the street. Some drivers handed off presents for the birthday boy.
With each passing vehicle, some drivers even handed off presents for the birthday boy. Though Jace’s heart and passion still remained tied to his birthday parade put on by the community.
“If this gives him enough little energy to make it another three hundred sixty-five, well, then we’re going to have another parade,” Muratore said.