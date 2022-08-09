COLGATE — On Saturday, residents from all over Baltimore County got together to organize a birthday parade for 6-year-old Jace McComas.

Jace McComas, who was born with heterotaxy syndrome and congenital heart disease, was ecstatic to see a band of model cars being led by a cavalcade of fire engines from the county’s fire department. One by one the firetrucks roared their sirens while wishing Jace a happy birthday.