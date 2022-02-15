Also on the rare “Dundalk Day” on Saturday, lifelong Dundalk resident Dan Toland, of the Holabird Avenue-based accounting firm Toland & Company, celebrated his 75th birthday. Toland, who is pictured wearing a shirt which reads “Unofficial Mayor of Dundalk” on the back, “loves this little community very much,” one of his employees said, adding that he has shown his Dundalk pride by supporting local businesses and serving area institutions as much as possible throughout his 75 years here.
Flanked by event organizers Peggy Sue Oliphant, left, and Will Feuer, right, Adolf Kowalski takes home the cash prize for winning the 21222 day Dundalk chili cook-off.
Dundalk Eagle photo by Dan Belson
Dundalk celebrated a once-in-a-century date on Saturday, when the date, abbreviated as 2/12/22, matched Dundalk’s main ZIP code, 21222.
The ZIP code system didn’t exist in 1922, the last time a calendar date lined up with 21222.
This year, the Dundalk Optimist Club, the Old Dundalk Neighborhood Association, Dundalk Renaissance and other locals teamed up with Caring Hands Adult Medical Daycare to commemorate the rare date with stickers, crafts, games and a chili cook-off.
The “Best Chili in Dundalk” award, with a cash prize, went to Adolf Kowalski and a group of what Kowalski described as “well behaved people.”
Kowalski, who founded the local punk rock band Thee Katatonix and said he is now The Rev. Ross of Universal Life Ministries, told the Eagle that the key to making great chili is not special ingredients, but how the chef adds each component.
“You can’t just put in the stuff all together,” Kowalski said. “It’s no secret, just common sense.”
Also on Saturday, Dundalk Renaissance released new 21222 bumper stickers based on the winning design from its contest. The stickers are now available at Historic Dundalk Town Center shops and other businesses around the area.