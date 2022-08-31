Conni Strittmatter (BCPL).jpeg

Conni Strittmatter

As a new school year is now underway, the Baltimore County Public Library (BCPL) has announced the expansion of some of its already-existing programs and the implementation of a new program as part of its partnership with Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS).

On a year-round basis, BCPL works closely with BCPS, but to a greater extent during the school year. Transitioning from its summer reading and summer meals programs, BCPL has several resources and tools in store in hopes of empowering students this academic year.