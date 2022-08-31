As a new school year is now underway, the Baltimore County Public Library (BCPL) has announced the expansion of some of its already-existing programs and the implementation of a new program as part of its partnership with Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS).
On a year-round basis, BCPL works closely with BCPS, but to a greater extent during the school year. Transitioning from its summer reading and summer meals programs, BCPL has several resources and tools in store in hopes of empowering students this academic year.
BCPS student identification numbers serve as library cards, according to BCPL, making it more convenient for them to utilize that additional resource over the course of the school year. Using their ID, students have access to assistance with homework. A program called Brainfuse enables students to speak with a tutor through a live chat from 2 p.m. to midnight seven days a week.
Spanish-speaking tutors are also available, BCPL announced. The public library system has accounts with SkillSurfer, a program that helps with mathematics (long division) and reading comprehension; Writing Lab, a platform that gives students feedback on the structure, grammar and style of their writing, is also available.
Conni Strittmatter, BCPL’s youth and family engagement manager, oversee’s the library system’s kids and teens program and is based in the Rosedale branch.
Battle of the Books, a program now in its second year, is one of the BCPL programs that will be expanded, Strittmatter said. The program in allows students from participating schools to read selected books and come together in teams to demonstrate their abilities and test their reading comprehension skills. The program was originally designed for fourth to sixth graders, but now BCPL is fully launching the program, allowing elementary, middle and high schoolers to participate, Strittmatter highlighted.
BCPL’s Library at Lunch program will also be expanded, Strittmatter said. As part of that program, the Youth and Family Engagement’s outreach team partners with local branches to go into a high school or middle school once a month with library materials for students.
“We know that many of these students at these schools do not have easy access to the public library,” Strittmatter said. “And while the librarians in the schools are phenomenal, they don’t always have the resources to bring popular materials to kids.”
BCPL will utilize the Library at Lunch program in four county schools this year: Patapsco, Owings Mills and Western Tech high schools, and Deep Creek Middle School.
The Teen Advisory Board is a new program BCPL is launching this year, according to Strittmatter.
“This program encourages kids to learn about leadership, teamwork, project management and financial literacy while giving back to the community.” she said. “We encourage all teens to be involved in this.”
Leaders within the county’s library system are well aware of the constantly evolving digital landscape with regard to academic instruction. Students aren’t using books and other tangible resources to the extent that they did 20 to 30 years ago.
Taking that into consideration, BCPL has access to a variety of in-person and online tools, e-sources and additional programs designed to keep students engaged as they, along with their families, try to navigate the school year.
Moreover, all 19 BCPL branches are equipped with public Wi-Fi in buildings and surrounding parking lots. Each library has a designated quiet space along with study rooms that can be used individually or in group settings for students who need places to study.
“In this digital age, having access to the internet is critical,” says in a recent BCPL release. “The library also has more than 250 Chromebooks and 300 Hotspots that families can check out if they need internet in their homes.”
The Teen Advisory Board was a culmination of conversations amongst BCPL officials and requests from community members, Strittmatter noted. All in all, she is confident in BCPL’s ability to empower students in and out of the classroom this academic year.
For high schoolers — or even college students — working on research projects, BCPL has access to dozens of online databases, many of which contain full-text articles from magazines, journals, current and historic newspapers, encyclopedias and more.
Through Peterson’s Test and Career Prep, students can access online practice tests and study materials for GED, SAT, ACT, Praxis, NCLEX, TOEFL, citizenship, postal or military exams, law enforcement, occupational tests, certification and licensing tests and more in preparation for college or a career.
A number of branches will also offer after-school programming, which will include homework assistance, games, crafts, movies and teen hangout.