DUNDALK — County Councilman Todd Crandell sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan pleading to keep the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant under the control of the state’s environmental service.

Crandell’s letter shows “deep concerns” regarding the Maryland Environmental Services departing from the treatment plant after the state agency took control from the Baltimore City Department of Public Works due to mismanagement. The letter was co-signed by state senator Johnny Ray Salling and delegates Ric Metzgar, Bob Long and Robin Grammar.