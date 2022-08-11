DUNDALK — County Councilman Todd Crandell sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan pleading to keep the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant under the control of the state’s environmental service.
Crandell’s letter shows “deep concerns” regarding the Maryland Environmental Services departing from the treatment plant after the state agency took control from the Baltimore City Department of Public Works due to mismanagement. The letter was co-signed by state senator Johnny Ray Salling and delegates Ric Metzgar, Bob Long and Robin Grammar.
The letter describes how the plant is back into compliance with environmental regulations due to the supervision of Maryland Environmental Service, MES, and fears it will resort back to mismanagement if given back to Baltimore City.
“It is clear the plant will quickly fall back into dysfunction and poison our community should MES depart the understaffed plant and leave Baltimore City to their own poor management practices again,” Crandell said in a letter to the governor.
Last month, the Maryland Department of the Environment, MDE, and Baltimore City leadership struck a deal that granted the state oversight of day-to-day operations as well as improve maintenance within the Back River plant in Dundalk. Under a consent decree approved by the city’s estimates board in June, the state has control of the plant to maintain environmental compliance over a three-month period.
This was a result after a state report cited the plant had many “failures at nearly every level” and also described a “lack of leadership” from Baltimore City officials.
According to the report, the state’s environmental service found the plant had infrastructure problems that caused detrimental and harmful bacteria leaking into Back River. The plant, which is operated by the city’s Department of Public Works and located in Dundalk, has had pollution overages that threaten the water in Back River and frustrated county residents in Essex and Dundalk.
“The community needs [MES] to stay,” said Desiree Greaver, the Back River Restoration Committee’s project manager. “The city has proven time and time again that they just aren’t able to operate the plant sufficiently.”
The most probable number, MPN, per 100 milliliters is a statistical method used to estimate the number of bacteria in water sample. Essentially, MPN is used to determine whether the water in a given source is safe in regards to bacteria being present.
According to the state, it is unsafe to come in contact with waters if the level is greater than 130 MPN per 100 milliliters. Last Wednesday, the Back River Restoration Committee found Back River had an MPN of 24,196 per 100 milliliters — 186 times greater than the limit to the safe amount, although many factors outside the wastewater treatment plant also contributed to the large MPN number.
According to a July progress report by the city’s Department of Public Works, suspended solids and biochemicals have “decreased significantly since March 2022” and the department has established an electrical training program with National Technology Transfer Inc. for plant employees.
“Since June 1, the plant has not been found to be out of compliance,” said MDE spokesperson Jay Apperson in a statement regarding the state’s departure. “If this continues, the current revised consent order would no longer be in effect after August 31.”
Apperson noted that this does not mean MES would be “departing at that time” from the plant. The MDE spokesperson raised the possibility of the state maintaining control of the plant if they city agrees to let MES stay at the facility when the consent decree is no longer in effect.
“It is also important to note that this arrangement was never meant to be permanent,” Apperson said. “MDE is committed to working with the city to ensure that any future transition occurs as smoothly as possible.”
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski, however, proposes another solution that lets the county have a say in regards to the operations at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant since the facilitate is in the county and affects the local residents.
“We believe it’s time to explore shared governance structures so that the County can have a seat at the table in management of the plant and the entire system that serves our residents and affects our waterways,” Olszewski said in a statement.