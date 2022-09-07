Last Thursday, the Maryland Cycling Classic kicked off a multitude of family fun events that concluded the headlining race of international cycling teams.
A collection of 16 teams of world class cyclists race the 120-mile course through Baltimore County before finishing along Pratt St. in downtown Baltimore. However, the Maryland Cycling Classic offered more activities for children and their families to participate in before the big race.
“The addition of two quality World Tour teams further solidifies the Maryland Cycling Classic as the top one-day pro cycling race in the U.S.,” Event Chair John Kelly said.
On Sept. 1, after a bike giveaway at James McHenry Elementary and Middle School, families joined together for the Bike Jam community bike ride at Patterson Park.
The Bike Jam event was led by Olympians and some of the professional athletes who were in the race on Sept. 4. Prior to the community bike ride, children were taught bike helmet safety where they were fitted for a free bike helmet.
On Sept. 3, the Maryland Cycling Classic had their scheduled UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation Bridges of Hope Ride, a charity bike ride at the Kelly Benefits Headquarters in Sparks. The charity ride helps raise funding to provide medical grants for underprivileged children.
Two-time Super Bowl champion and football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis participated in the charity ride and rode along with several Maryland Cycling Classic community ambassadors.
“The Maryland Cycling Classic combines two of my passions — Baltimore and cycling,” Lewis said. “I can’t wait to ride parts of the course on Saturday during the Bridges of Hope ride, which benefits a great cause.”
Later that day, the Maryland Cycling Classic had its invitation-only event, Night with Champions, where invitees spent the evening discussing topics of ethnic diversity in cycling.
However, the headlining race took place on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m., that saw onlookers both county and citywide.
World-class cyclists from over 20 countries all lined their bicycles up at the starting line right by Sparks in Northern Baltimore County. The route would take the best cyclists in the world through northwest parts of the county, leading the teams near the Maryland-Pennsylvania state line, before riding down Falls Road into Baltimore City.
As cyclists rode down the home stretch to the finish line at East Pratt Street and Market Place in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Belgian cyclist Sep Vanmarcke of Team Israel-Premier Tech won first place at the Maryland Cycling Classic for the first time.
“I’m used to small circuits in Belgium with a lot of corners, so this race suits me perfectly,” Vanmarcke said.