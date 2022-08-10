DUNDALK — Communities across the country gathered with neighbors and their local first responders, or simply left their porch lights on for this year’s National Night Out. The annual event takes place on the first Tuesday in August, intended to give the community a chance to interact with law enforcement officers in a positive environment.

With public gatherings shut down or scaled back over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were just happy for an evening out to meet old friends and new neighbors.