This customized fire engine is owned by retired Baltimore City firefighter John Purkey III. Known as “Purkey’s Party Pumper,” the tricked-out truck was brought to Heritage Park in Dundalk for National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Officers with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police were in Turner Station to interact with their community for National Night Out. MDTA’s jurisdiction covers much of the area, since officers are responsible for patrolling bridges, tunnels, highways and ports.
PHOTO BY CONNOR BOLINDER
Community members and law enforcement had the opportunity to interact in a casual, friendly environment on National Night Out in Heritage Park.
PHOTO BY CONNOR BOLINDER
PHOTO BY CONNOR BOLINDER
Community members and first responders gathered in Dundalk’s Heritage Park for National Night Out.
PHOTO BY CONNOR BOLINDER
Known for military-style vehicles and patriotic messaging, Mission BBQ was on site for National Night Out in Heritage Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
DUNDALK — Communities across the country gathered with neighbors and their local first responders, or simply left their porch lights on for this year’s National Night Out. The annual event takes place on the first Tuesday in August, intended to give the community a chance to interact with law enforcement officers in a positive environment.
With public gatherings shut down or scaled back over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were just happy for an evening out to meet old friends and new neighbors.
In Dundalk’s Heritage Park, the Old Dundalk Neighborhood Association and the Dundalk Renaissance Fair partnered for the Night Out, bringing live music, snow cones and Mission BBQ. Kids marveled at a tricked-out fire engine and tossed bean bags with officers from the Baltimore County Police Department.
“It’s an event to bring the community and first responders together,” said Jessica Lilli, president of the Old Dundalk Neighborhood Association. “The more people get to know each other, the more they look out for each other.”
Just down the road, Turner Station Conservation Teams hosted a hotdog cookout and gathering at the Sollers Point Community Center. Volunteers gave away bags of donated cleaning supplies and household items, along with information about resources in the historic neighborhood. Music, meet-and-greets and giveaways continued throughout the night as kids broke off for impromptu games around the community center.
“We had a great interaction of everybody coming out,” said Gloria Nelson, president of the Turner Station Conservation Teams.
The Maryland Transportation Authority Police were welcomed to the event, which was practically in their own backyard. The MDTA Police headquarters is located at the end of Broening Highway, dedicated as Henrietta Lacks Way after the famous Turner Station resident.
Del. Ric Metzgar and state Sen. Johnny Ray Salling also attended the celebrations in Turner Station.
As the festivities wound down, an announcement was made congratulating Dalan Johnson, who recently graduated Dundalk High School and was awarded a scholarship to Bowie State University. Johnson now plays defensive tackle for the Bowie State Bulldogs football team — but he started out as a Turner Station Viking.