With early voting opening next week on Oct. 27, here is a compiled list of questions, amendments and ordinances affecting the State of Maryland and Baltimore County that local residents can vote for or against on the ballot.
STATE OF MARYLAND:
Question 1: Court of Appeals and Special Appeals — Renaming
Changes the names of Maryland’s appellate courts from the Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court of Maryland and from the Court of Special Appeals to the Appellate Court of Maryland. Under the new law, judges serving on the Court of Appeals will be justices of the Supreme Court of Maryland and the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals will be the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Maryland.
Question 2: Legislative Department — Eligibility to Serve as Senators and Delegates — Place of Abode
Adds to the eligibility requirements to serve as a senator or a delegate to the Maryland General Assembly by requiring a person to have maintained a primary place of abode in the district that the person has been chosen to represent. Under current law, a person must have resided in the district to which the person has been elected for at least six months immediately preceding the date of the person’s election or, if the district has been established for less than six months prior to the date of election, as long as the district has been established. The new law requires, beginning January 1, 2024, a person must have both resided in and maintained a primary place of abode in the district for the same time periods as under current law.
Question 3: Civil Jury Trials
Authorizing the General Assembly to enact legislation that limits the right to a jury trial in a civil proceeding to those proceedings in which the amount in controversy exceeds $25,000, excluding attorney’s fees if attorney’s fees are recoverable in the proceeding. Under current law, the amount in controversy must exceed $15,000 before a party to a proceeding may demand a jury trial. In cases where the amount in controversy does not exceed this threshold amount, a judge, rather than a jury, determines the verdict.
Question 4: Cannabis — Legalization of Adult Use and Possession
Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1, 2023, in the State of Maryland?
Question 5: Circuit Court for Howard County — Judges Sitting as Orphans’ Court
Repeals county elections of Howard County orphans’ court judges and requires the Howard County Circuit Court judges to sit as the orphans’ court for Howard County. The current law provides for the voters of Howard County to elect three orphans’ court judges. Under the amended law, a party could no longer appeal a final judgment of the Howard County Orphans Court to the Howard County Circuit Court and would instead take an appeal directly to the Court of Special Appeals
BALTIMORE COUNTY:
Question A: County Council — Qualifications
Section 202 of the Baltimore County Charter is amended to: require that, in addition to the requirements of residence as provided in Section 201(a) of the Charter, the members of the county council shall be qualified voters of Baltimore County and not less than twenty-one years of age at the time of their election.
Question B: Department of Public Works and Transportation – Director Qualifications
Section 525 of the Baltimore County Charter is amended to: alter the name of the Department of Public Works and, provide that the Director shall be a professional engineer registered under the laws of this state with at least ten years of relevant supervisory experience in engineering works, or shall be qualified with at least ten years of supervisory experience in infrastructure planning and construction, or transportation engineering and management.
Question C: Agricultural and Rural Land Preservation Borrowing
An ordinance to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $5,000,000 for agricultural and rural land preservation projects, including but not limited to the purchase of land, development rights and conservation easements and other real property approved by the county council pursuant to the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Program and the Rural Legacy Program or other similar federal or state programs, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter. (Bill 32-22)
Question D: Community College Borrowing
An ordinance to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $18,500,000 for community college projects, including but not limited to the construction, improvement, maintenance, and modernization of buildings and other improvements for the community colleges, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter. (Bill 33-22)
Question E: Community Improvement Project Borrowing
An ordinance to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $4,000,000 for community improvement projects, including but not limited to construction, renovation, extension, alteration, repair or modernization of street curbs, gutters, water, sewer and other utilities, and sidewalk and pedestrian system improvements, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter. (Bill 34-22)
Question F: Operational Buildings Borrowing
An ordinance to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $27,050,000 for public operational buildings including, but not limited to, general, health, police, fire, recreation, libraries, senior centers and detention buildings or facilities and necessary or desirable equipment, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter. (Bill 35-22)
Question G: Parks, Preservation and Greenways Borrowing
An ordinance to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $2,000,000 for parks, preservation and greenways projects, including but not limited to the purchase or other acquisition of playgrounds, parks, community centers, recreational facilities, and preservation and greenways projects including the cost of construction, improvement, alteration, repair, maintenance and equipping of all public parks, playgrounds, community centers, recreational facilities, preservation and greenways projects, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter. (Bill 36-22)
Question H: Public Works Borrowing
An ordinance to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $57,320,000 for public works purposes, for the class of projects which includes, among other things, streets and highways, bridges and storm drainage systems, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter. (Bill 37-22)