The Dundalk Heritage Fair is an event dedicated to honoring the birth of our nation and the celebration of country and community. The fair association asks that upon admission all guests respect and comply with the rules and guidelines set by the fair.
All bags will be checked at the gate entrance.
No bottles, cans, coolers or thermoses are allowed to be brought into the fairgrounds.
No outside alcoholic beverages are permitted.
Anyone who is publicly intoxicated may be denied admission or asked to leave fairgrounds.
No admittance to the “beer garden” area without a valid identification showing the age of 21 or above.
Adults may not bring children of any age under 21 years old into the “beer garden.”
No pets allowed.
Shirts and shoes are required to be worn at all times while on fairgrounds.
Lawn chairs, blankets, etc. that are left overnight in the park will be thrown away as the park is cleaned each night. If an item appears lost, we will make every effort to bring the item to the lost and found to be retrieved.
No bikes, skateboards or any wheeled or motorized devices other than certified handicapped assistance vehicles or baby strollers are allowed on fair property.
Purchase of a ticket at the cost of $10 (children 12 and under are free) provides you with the general admission onto the fair property and to all that is offered within.
No set seating is available for stage shows, so please be courteous to others and allow for sufficient space and passage for everyone participating. Please keep pathways clear to pedestrians as well as space in front of vendors to allow for access to each business. This is for security and safety reasons.
The Dundalk Heritage Association reserves the right to deny admittance or remove any persons in non-compliance to the standards and policies set by the fair. The association asks that when joining the celebration that all patrons comply with the standards and rules that have been set to ensure a safe family event open to the great community of Dundalk that our families and friends call home.