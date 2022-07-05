Antique
1. Miller Brothers 1926 Model T Ford Truck
2. 1903 Oldsmobile owned by Bob Geier
Decorated Community
1. CCBC — Community College of Baltimore County-Dundalk Campus
2. Back River Restoration Committee, Inc.
3. Underground Dance Academy
Novelty Group
1. “On A High Note” Show Choir
2. Watersedge Fall Festival/Rec Council
3. Relay for Life — Michael Meeker
Recreation Council
1. ESP Viper / Lady Viper Lacrosse Program
2. West Inverness Dance Competition Team
3. Gray Charles Recreation Council
Car Club
1. Summitt Point Motorsport Park
2. Mustang Club of Maryland
3. Team Lo Lifes Car Club
Community Marcher
1. Danza Alegria
2. Comparsa de Chinelos
3. Sikhs of USA
Honor Guard/Color Guard/Military/Veteran
1. Angels Supporting Your Troops, Inc.
2. Dundalk American Legion Post 38 Honor Guard
3. New York Ultimate Military Star 2022
Religious
1. Calvary Baptist Church
2. Eastern Assembly of God
3. Cub Scout Pack 354
Decorated Commercial
1. Donna’s Tavern and Restaurant
2. Integrity Childcare
3. Mission BBQ, Canton
