DUNDALK — The fall season for the Owls’ Varsity Football Team is well underway with high expectations and intense motivation to get back to winning form.
The Dundalk High School Owls had stellar performance from their football team last year, with their coaches looking to build upon their successes from last year.
Head Coach Tom Abel looks to move forward from successful seasons prior and capitalize on the new additions to their teams.
The Owls had a season full of victories, boasting 12 wins and only one loss. Coach Abel led his team to winning percentage of 0.92 and has continued the same tradition this season with the team being 3-0 so far. However, the Owls superb season last year ended in disappointment after losing to Mergenthaler Vo-Tech (Mervo) 22-13 in the state championship.
Coach Abel is looking past last season's win column, emphasizing that it’s a new season and this year’s team needs to be free from the vanities of last season.
“We’re looking right now at trying to be as humble as possible,” Abel said. “Going 1 and 0 each week is our ultimate goal — if we do that correctly, we’ll be where we want to be.”
The Owls have looked phenomenal shutting out opponents week in and week out so far this season. Within the first three games of the season, the team’s offense have scored a whopping total of 14 touchdowns and the defense has held opponents to just 19 points in total.
Senior Jordan Fiorenza acts as a Swiss army knife for the team playing both running back and outside linebacker. Fiorenza has been putting video game numbers, averaging an insane 156 yards per game and already tallying seven touchdowns this season.
“What it comes down to is getting the ball to our best players in the best advantageous space we can,” Offensive Coordinator Jordan Emge said. “For our running back, Jordan Fiorenza, we look to get him three scheming formations to try and get numbers in the box.”
According to Emge, the Owls heavily favor the run game in their gap scheme offense with their “three headed monster” running back core of Fiorenza, Joey Kasprzack and Desmond Oxendine. Prioritizing the backfield, Kasprzack has notched a total 93 yards and two touchdowns while Oxendine has tallied 97 yards this season.
Emge says that using the running backs corps they have opens the field with space to pivot to a more play-action style for their senior quaterback James Bonner who has a solid quarterback rating of 105.6 this season.
Offensively, the pieces of puzzle are certainly coming together to potentially have an even deeper playoff run than last years’, but the team’s defense has also been performing to the best of their abilities as well.
So far, the Owls’ defense have refused to let opponents score anymore than a touchdown this season — a solid response to last year’s defeat.
“We have a very strong core of kids that have played varsity football for three and four years,” Abel said.
So far, the Owl’s defense have collectively totaled 10 sacks and 229 total tackles in only three games.
Statistically speaking, outside linebacker Dale Martin and middle linebacker Kevaun Briscoe have been standouts in this stellar defensive group this season. Both seniors have tallied 56 tackles all together this season, with Martin accounting for 31 and Briscoe having 25 in just three games. The two seniors also lead the team in sacks this season at two.
When asked what his football team needs to improve, Coach Abel can only think of one word: focus.
“We’re not the 2021 team,” Abel said. “We’re the 2022 team and it's a new team, a new year, but the goals and the culture are the same.”
The Owls next game will be played away at Westminster High School on Friday at 7 p.m.