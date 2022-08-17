Patapsco High School

Principal Scott Rodriguez-Hobbs said that Patapso High School has no teacher vacancies as the upcoming school year approaches. “There is a culture in that building that we are all in this together,” Rodriguez-Hobbs said.

 Photo by Ben Terzi

DUNDALK — As the academic year soon approaches, local teachers and administrators get ready to welcome students despite teacher and staffing shortages in Baltimore County.

Since March, Baltimore County Public Schools have hired 450 new teachers but are still trying to fill another 400 teacher vacancies, according to school officials.