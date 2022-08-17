DUNDALK — As the academic year soon approaches, local teachers and administrators get ready to welcome students despite teacher and staffing shortages in Baltimore County.
Since March, Baltimore County Public Schools have hired 450 new teachers but are still trying to fill another 400 teacher vacancies, according to school officials.
School districts across the state and the country are grappling with staffing shortages. According to a report by Maryland’s Department of Education, voluntary resignation was the most common reason why teachers are exiting their positions in 2022 with 2,163 teachers resigning statewide this year.
Specifically in Baltimore County, a total of 1,040 teachers had left their jobs as of July 22, with 770 educators resigning and 167 deciding to retire. However, county school officials are assured that “all classrooms will have teachers.”
“We hired just shy of 800 teachers last year, which isn’t too much under what we anticipate in doing this year,” county school spokesperson Charles Herndon said. “I caution everyone in terms of thinking we’re going to be in dire straits come Aug. 29.”
To fill vacancies, the county has held multiple job fairs for teachers and school staff during July, bringing the number down from 430 vacancies to 400.
However, the Teachers Association of Baltimore County say they have seen the county’s teacher shortage “on the horizon for several years.” TABCO President Cindy Sexton cites stagnant pay, heavy workload and a lack of respect towards educators as reasons for such a sustained shortage.
“This has been on the horizon for many years but I do think the pandemic exacerbated the situation,” Sexton said. “The resignation numbers were steady for many years and then when BCPS was largely virtual that was a very challenging year.”
Teacher retention has been on the forefront for many educators like Justin Holliday, who teaches special education students at Dundalk High School. Holliday believes mental and emotional burnout and overcrowding of schools are the main contributors toward teacher resignation.
Holliday, who is also running for District 7’s county council seat, recalls teachers resigning throughout the school year and up until the last month of school.
“So you have people that were a month away from summer and being able to recharge, and they couldn’t even make it to that point,” Holliday said.
However, some local schools like Patapsco High School seem have been spared in regards to the teacher shortage and look to be fully staff as the school year is almost two weeks away.
According to Principal Scott Rodriguez-Hobbs, Patapso High School is only looking for one school counselor as teacher staff is sufficiently filled. Rodriguez-Hobbs credits his school’s familial culture that allowed them to hire 22 new teachers before this upcoming school year.
“The building operates like a giant family,” Rodriguez-Hobbs said. “There is a culture in that building that we are all in this together.”
The county’s teacher shortage continues on as last week County Executive John Olszewski denied the school board’s request for $50 million in additional pay raises for teachers and other school staff.
Olszeswki labeled the county’s school board’s request as “irresponsible” and “unsustainable” in an op-ed for The Baltimore Sun last week. According to the county executive, the proposed raises would increase spending over the next five years by a total of $505 million.
In a response to Olszewski’s op-ed in The Sun, Baltimore County Superintendent Darryl L. Williams said the school board and school system “remain committed” to providing sufficient compensation for all school staff.
“If we are to achieve our vision of being among the highest performing school systems in the nation, we have to take bold steps to invest in the staff who make it possible for our students to thrive,” Williams said.