The Wells McComas Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2678 in Edgemere honored some local citizens at its December Post Meeting. The Post was founded in 1932 and is one of the oldest VFW Posts in District 14.
The Police Officer of the Year is Officer Austin Kiss of the Dundalk Precinct (12). On April 2, 2022, Officer Kiss responded to a call when Wells McComas post member John P. “Elvis John” Knapp, Jr. was unresponsive at home.
While the EMTs worked on Mr. Knapp, Officer Kiss was supporting Mrs. Debbie Knapp. Unfortunately, the EMTs could not revive Mr. Knapp. Officer Kiss went Above and Beyond the Call of Duty by visiting Mrs. Knapp the next day to check on her.
The Firefighter of the Year is Al Palcher. Firefighter Palcher was a member of the North Point Edgemere Volunteer Fire Company for 17 years before becoming a professional Anne Arundel County firefighter.
Since retiring from the Anne Arundel Fire Department, Mr. Palcher became more involved with the North Point Edgemere Volunteer Fire Company with its fundraising efforts. He is involved with bingo, chicken dinners, barbecue dinners, and mailing out requests for donations since the volunteer fire company has to purchase its own equipment.
The Teacher of the Year is Irene Kirkpatrick. Ms. Kirkpatrick is a Department Chair and Physical Education and Health teacher at Sparrows Point High School. She is a varsity volleyball coach and class advisor. She is also involved with fundraising efforts to defray the cost of the prom.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsors two national programs for students. The Voice of Democracy is an oratory contest for students from ninth to 12th grade. Paisley Kirkpatrick is Wells McComas VFW Post 2678 winner of the Voice of Democracy contest. She attends Sparrows Point High School and her essay was entitled “Why is the Veteran Important?”
The Veterans of Foreign Wars also hosts an essay contest Patriot Pen Contest for students from sixth to eighth grade. The theme was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
First-place winner Levi Gerhart, second-place winner Megan Brannan and third-place Gavin Miller. All three Patriot Pen contestants attend Our Lady of Hope/St. Luke School in Dundalk.
These students will participate in the district contest and may advance to the state and national contests.
In addition to receiving certificates, each recipient received a monetary award and enjoyed refreshments with their families. Next year’s theme will be announced in July.
Wells McComas VFW and Auxiliary would like to congratulate all this year’s recipients.
