IMG_7858.jpg

 Photo courtesy of Paul Blitz

The Wells McComas Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2678 in Edgemere honored some local citizens at its December Post Meeting. The Post was founded in 1932 and is one of the oldest VFW Posts in District 14.

The Police Officer of the Year is Officer Austin Kiss of the Dundalk Precinct (12). On April 2, 2022, Officer Kiss responded to a call when Wells McComas post member John P. “Elvis John” Knapp, Jr. was unresponsive at home.