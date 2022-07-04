Pulled pork sandwiches were conquered despite the bun being a mere suggestion, adorable little faces lit up at the sight of pig races, the sounds of great musicians both new and old were covered by beloved local musicians — these are just a few of the things that were found at the Dundalk Heritage Fair.
Thousands were able to make it out to the festival this past weekend and it was, without a doubt, some of the most fun the community has had together in a while.
Kids had the time of their lives jumping in the bouncy house, playing at the duck pond, getting their faces painted, eating funnel cake and drinking slushies. Their parents also shared in the enjoyment of the food and many families reclined in lawn chairs at each stage, listening to original pieces and covers that bands like Dean Crawford and the Dunn's River Band and Midnite Run had to offer. Adults without kids (or, at least, those who managed to find babysitters) gathered in the beer garden to drink and socialize.
On Friday evening, the Greaver family sat together at the Shipway stage, waiting for the opening ceremony and GAZZE. Audrey Greaver was among them and claims to have attended some of the first heritage fairs back in the 70s.
"We would be here from open to close," she reminisces. "And when it was time to go home, they'd fire off a cannon."
The cannon is an interesting bit of information that might not be known to younger crowds or more recent attendees of the festival.
John McCormack and his wife Kathy were also present that evening, sitting closer to the stage. McCormack recalls being at the very first heritage fair in 1976, and was especially looking forward to GAZZE’s performance because he had seen them at the very first one.
"They were around my age," McCormack laughs. "And I had this bike that I painted red, white and blue, just like the flag. I rode it here that weekend, and man, I loved the parade. Got to ride my bike there too."
As the Dundalk Vietnam Veterans prepared to present the colors for the opening ceremony, 25-year operations volunteer Paul Wright waited in silence. A veteran himself, Wright is proud to have been a part of the patriotic opening for so long.
Master of Ceremonies Mark Kyrsak invited the Chorus of the Chesapeake to the stage to sing the national anthem. Kyrsak then invited several speakers to the stage, including chief of police Melissa Hyatt and County Councilman Todd Crandell.
The chairman for the Heritage Association, Eric Davis Sr., also said a few words, thanking all the people who made the fair a possibility. The chorus sang a few more national hymns and the ribbon was cut, officially opening the fair.
A lull ensued and the crowd waited with bated breath for GAZZE to take the stage, and when they did, they did not disappoint. The band delivered every layer of fun that they promised, playing smash hits from such musical greats as Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bruno Mars, Adele, Stevie Wonder and even an original piece "FAITH" written by their own Shannon Ramsey.
Dwight Weems, lead singer of the group, said that it was a pleasure as always to perform.
"There were a few technical difficulties at the beginning," Weems said, accounting for the show's delayed start. "But we sorted it out, and we had a great time and I'm sure everyone else did too."
Saturday kicked off with performances by AC/DC cover band High Voltage and high school variety band Nerve. The latter is an energetic group who are each multi-instrumentalists consisting of members Ethan Friedman, Ryan Carroll, Nick Sparshott, and "Little" Ethan Lockemy.
Kathy Keitz, mother of Friedman and wife of Alan Keitz of GAZZE, was excited to share the band's story with The Eagle.
The quartet was formed in high school band class, back when Friedman, Sparshott and Carroll each played entirely different instruments like the saxophone and upright bass. They formed the beginnings of their current group while playing with the Sparrows Point High School Steel Drum band, and later Lockemy joined as their lead singer.
"This was the first time we used wireless units," said Friedman, reflecting on the performance. "They cut out a couple times, but we just kept playing."
"That's what you have to do, you just have to play through your mistakes and have fun with it," Sparshott added.
Every member reiterated the fact that the most important aspect of a performance is to have fun with it, and anybody in the crowd could tell that they took this philosophy in stride.
On the other side of the park, a gathering of excited fairgoers “boar” witness to the hot dog pig races. Zach Beucher has worked with the company for 10 years as their announcer. He and his “partner in swine” Charlie Cromer have seen business from Maine to Florida, and Beucher has found a soft spot for the animals.
"They're extraordinarily smart creatures," said Beucher. "They can learn how to race in as little as a week."
He confided in the crowd that he had to stop eating pork for two years after becoming a part of the hot dog team. When you meet such adorable piglets as Kevin Bacon Bits and Squealward, it's easy to see why this was the case. It is, however, very difficult to find proper homes for adult pigs because of their rapid and large growth rate, so the team advises against adopting young pigs.
Beucher has a natural ability to get the crowd involved and appoints six or so people, mostly kids, to important roles in the activity. Four cheerleaders for each of the four teams, one race starter and one judge. The cheerleaders have the important role of rallying their portion of the crowd to their team's cause, through cheers, dances, chants, or other means.
The race starter gets to yell "ding ding ding" at the start of each race and last but not least, the judge lets everybody know which team's pig makes it through the finish.
In addition to their race pigs, Beucher also had a couple of daft dogs up his sleeve, each outfitted with their very own "condimentary" hot dog costume. Even Underdog, the lowest of the canine cruisers, got to participate in the action despite his stubby legs.
His alternative methods around the track, like squeezing underneath the finish line's tire jump, teaches us that there's more to racing than winners and losers. Everyone has experienced limitations in life that prevent them from achieving within the confines of the given rules and there is value in creativity and using what you've been given.