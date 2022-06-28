They’re celebrating their 50th anniversary together this year, and fun is their middle name.
With over 3,000 gigs under their belt, and weddings accounting for about 900 of them, GAZZE “The Fun Band” has performed for hundreds of thousands of people over the course of their lifetime so far. Their family-friendly focus on the fun and excitement of music has earned them much love and status as local celebrities.
The band got their start back in 1972, exactly 50 years ago, when a few kids from Patapsco Senior High School who loved playing music decided to form a band together and start performing. They bonded over their love of the upbeat vibes of Motown Records; everything from James Brown, to Earth, Wind, and Fire, to Neil Young, to Bruce Springsteen, etc.
Dwight Weems, the vocalist and frontman for the group, was among these young musicians, and he recalls how the band came up with their name. They each wrote one down and threw them into a hat. The one that was pulled was the word “jazze”, but thanks to some drinks and some debauchery, the person reading it pronounced it “Gazze”.
“We all had a good laugh over it,” muses Weems. “And it was unique, so it stuck.”
They got their start at the high school’s Teen Center Dances. There, a woman named Ms. Teresa recognized their talent and offered them the space to perform for their peers. Weems describes the venue as being the spot for young people looking to socialize and dance in the area. The band would go on to play at none other than the Dundalk Library in the earliest stages of their budding career.
There is a forlorn twinge to Weems’ otherwise energetic positivity when he reflects on the musical environments of the past, and there is certainly a lot to be missed about a time that preceded dime-a-dozen DJs and the disconnected ways that many of us experience music in the modern era.
It is the longing for the unbridled, unprocessed, untampered sound of live music that reassures music lovers everywhere that in-person performances will never die. Bands like GAZZE keep them relevant by bringing every ounce of excitement for the craft to the stage, including the talent of performing with a captivating stage presence, an art that Weems has honed across his half-century career.
The band would see all but one of their original members move on from the project and to careers with other musicians, but Weems stuck with Gazze, whose success attracted talent statewide to fill the gaps that the others left. As it currently stands, GAZZE consists of 10 members. Weems as the vocalist and frontman, Dana Satisky on backup and front vocals along with Shannon Ramsey (who, according to Weems, can sing Aretha Franklin just like Aretha Franklin does), Leo Szymanski as the sole trumpeter and lead horn, Joe Sullivan and Rus Kirk on sax, Rick Ohara on keyboard, Bill Mitchell on drums, Al Keitz on bass guitar, and Dave Leoni on guitar.
The world has been shaken by sociopolitical strife and a global pandemic in the last ten years, leaving many people feeling disaffected and without hope. For that, Weems offers a prescription of live music.
“It would help a lot of people to get out, socialize, and get some exercise, like dancing at a concert.”
After all, it’s hard to resist moving to the sounds of the Temptations, or the Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra, Santana, you name it.
GAZZE performed at the very first Dundalk Heritage Fair in 1976, and have returned only a handful of times since.
So be sure to make it out to the Dundalk Heritage Association’s 46th annual fair this year on opening night and see GAZZE perform at about 7:30 p.m. that evening.