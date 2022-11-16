Thursday, Nov. 3, the Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce held its yearly gala for local businesses that were honored with prestigious awards.
The event was held at at the Bayfront Club in Edgemere where guests were shown to their tables at 6 p.m. sharp.
It was certainly a night of decadence and an event of who’s who, as business owners exchanged pleasantries as well as contact information with one another.
For while, guests could indulge in cocktails and hors d’oeuvres with the club growing more and more crowded with the best movers and shakers that Dundalk has to offer.
After Elaine Welkie, an officer and spokesperson for the Chamber of Commerce, officially welcomed the guests, a buffet dinner of fine dining was served to the everyone before the ceremony began.
The Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce recognized local policemen and firefighters in the Hometown Hero Awards that prefaced the Business Awards.
The Chamber listed three winners for their Baltimore County Firefighter of the Year between the three stations that encompass Dundalk and Edgemere.
“This award is given to a fire or EMT professional from our local Baltimore County Fire Department,” said Welkie.
Fire Station 6’s William Kyle Jr., Station 9’s Steven M. Piker and Station 15’s Lee Jenkins each won the honor of Firefighter of the Year for their respected stations throughout the southeastern part of the county.
The Chamber also recognized Tayvone Jackson, who volunteers his time at the Wise Avenue Fire Station, as Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter of the Year.
Precinct 12’s Officer Brandon Langley was awarded the Baltimore County Police Officer of the Year for his efforts reducing crime and keeping illegal guns off the streets of Dundalk.
“This individual has gone above and beyond to help protect and serve our community,” Welkie said before awarding Langley.
Each hometown hero proudly walked through the middle aisle to receive their award, as their hard work for their community was recognized in front of their families and loved ones.
After the Hometown Hero Awards were given out, the ceremony transitioned to honoring standouts within the Dundalk community.
Firstly, Irene Spatafore was recognized with the Military and Veterans Service Award for her efforts with Angels Supporting Your Troops. Volunteering since 2010, Spatafore and the Angels collect donations and ship care packages to soldiers serving overseas.
Next, Amie Post accepted the Community Service Award on behalf of the Family Crisis Center to which she devotes her efforts in being the executive and clinical director for the organization.
“Located in Dundalk, the Family Crisis Center was founded in 1978 and grown and evolve to serve the community in various ways for 44 years,” Welkie said. “This organization is the epitome of hope and optimism.”
The Family Crisis Center in Dundalk specifically looks to prevent cycles of violence by working with individuals and their families.
Assessing the needs throughout Baltimore County, the Family Crisis Center has helped countless of people in the community avoid family violence and make their homes safe.
“I want to thank you all for acknowledging and recognizing the Family Crisis Center,” Post said while accepting the award. “As a relative newcomer to the Dundalk area, I recognize the work the Family Crisis Center has given over the years and it would not be possible if not for the community.”
Next, Cub Scout Pack 8 leaders Magdelen and Thomas Ernst were recognized for their efforts in working with community youths and were given the Youth Impact Award.
According to Welkie, Cub Scout Pack 8 is chartered to Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Youngstown Avenue and is open to both boys and girls.
“We’ve been doing some things with the Chamber, and they recognize our activities and that’s why we’re here,” Thomas Ernst said before accepting their award.
The local nonprofit Soup for the Soul, who is known for feeding countless of homeless individuals and families in the Dundalk area, would go on to win the Non-Profit Organization of the Year award later that night with Stacy and David Nagel accepting the honor for their organization.
Soup for the Soul has been a local staple with executive director Stacy Nagel taking the helm in organizing food giveaways and soup kitchens.
“This award is a reflection of your hard work and leadership, and it is our honor to present Stacy and Dave Nagel, directors for Soup for the Soul, for the Nonprofit of the Year Award,” Welkie said.
As recently as last year, Soup for the Soul had found a new home at 298 Willow Springs Drive after new owners had purchased Dundalk United Methodist Church and vacated the organization from the property.
As the night went on, other awards were given out that included Jim Russell of North American Millwright receiving the Community Impact Award. Accepting the award, Russell spoke about Santa Claus Anonymous, a Baltimore-based nonprofit that provides gift certificates for low-income families to buy Christmas presents.
JoAnn Swope was honored for her service throughout the community by winning the Volunteer of the Year Award, and Willis Aybar, founder of Studio 87, was recognized with award for New Business of the Year.
Both owners of two competing community Italian restaurants were also given honors.
Antonio Scotto of Vinny’s Cafe won the Longevity Award for his long-time presence serving fine pizza and cuisine to the Dundalk community, just as Bob Romiti of Squire’s Italian Restaurant received a Lifetime Achievement Award.
A few moments were also dedicated to an “In Memoriam,” celebrating the legacy of Tanya Jones, who passed away unexpectedly in February of this year. Jones served as Vice President of the Board of Directors and Campus Director for CCBC-Dundalk, where the Tanya L. Jones Scholarship Fund is named in her honor.
The night concluded after the award show with desserts and dancing, as the people who won awards and recognized for the efforts gradually left to celebrate with their families and loved ones.