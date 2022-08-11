Igbo Community Civic Center presents encore showing of "Shadows of America"

“Shadows of America” includes performances from Timothy Lloyd Tilghman as Brian Robinson (left) and Genevieve Ifeanyichukwu as Chinello Ezekwesili. The Igbo Community Civic Center in Rosedale will be screening the film Friday, Aug. 12, with free admission to the public.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ROSEDALE — “Shadows of America” will show as an encore presentation at the Igbo Community Civic Center in Rosedale at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Admission is free of charge to the general public.

Afromeric Studios Director Obed Joe is presenting his latest full-length feature film that showcases a Nigerian cast, which also includes Maryland actors Timothy Lloyd Tilghman and the late Gary Smith.