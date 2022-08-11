Igbo Community Civic Center presents encore showing of "Shadows of America"

“Shadows of America” includes performances from Timothy Lloyd Tilghman as Brian Robinson (left) and Genevieve Ifeanyichukwu as Chinello Ezekwesili. The Igbo Community Civic Center in Rosedale will be screening the film Friday, Aug. 12, with free admission to the public.
ROSEDALE — “Shadows of America” will show as an encore presentation at the Igbo Community Civic Center in Rosedale at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Admission is free of charge to the general public.
Afromeric Studios Director Obed Joe is presenting his latest full-length feature film that showcases a Nigerian cast, which also includes Maryland actors Timothy Lloyd Tilghman and the late Gary Smith.
“Shadows of America” reflects real life incidents that impact African immigrant women on an irregular basis who suffer at the hands of their exploitative domestic partners. These women are subjected to abusive outbursts and physical violence, which is intolerable behavior. Obed Joe is an advocate in protecting immigrant women to bring about an effective change by engaging cinematic education.
Tony Ezewesili returns to Nigeria in search of an obedient wife and marries Chinello. His objective is to marry a professional woman so she can apply for recertification to allow her work in the USA as a nurse and pay his household bills while he and his mother enjoy the fruits of her labor. Chinello is unaware that she has entered into an antagonistic relationship and soon finds herself overworked, isolated and the target of recurring abusive rants and physical assaults.
Genevieve Ifeanyichukwu stars in her first film production as Chinello Ezekwesili opposite Ejike Okoye as her abusive husband Tony Ezekwesili. Timothy Lloyd Tilghman co-stars as Brian Robinson, an assisted living facility administrator, along with Lolo Loretta Chinwe Eze as Tony’s mother Lolo Ezekwesili. Additionally, Pamela Ebere appears in three minor roles throughout “Shadows of America.”
Obed Joe and Genevieve Ifeanyichukwu are executive producers of this film and Obed Joe is both the producer and director. Obed Joe is the current chairman of the Director Guild of Nigeria Diaspora and was awarded Best Nollywood Director from the World Movie International Film Festival in 2020.